Patrick Baldwin Jr. is the new face of panther’s basketball. Baldwin has worked toward his dream of in the NBA since he was a child. Baldwin attended Hamilton high school in Sussex, Wi where he averaged 24 points per game. Baldwin is a top-five NBA prospect going into next year’s draft and received offers from Duke and Arizona State. Baldwin decided to take his talents to UWM this summer and play for the city he grew up in and his Father, Patrick Baldwin Sr.

SUSSEX, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO