Howard should listen to its student protesters. They could be our next great Black leaders.

By Don Calloway
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Calloway is vice president of equity, inclusion and impact at Enviva, a renewable energy company. He is a former Democratic state representative in Missouri. For two months, Howard University students have been protesting what they describe as unacceptable living conditions on campus, including unsanitary dorms, a lack of housing or...

Kokomo Perspective

Howard student protesting campus living conditions speaks out

Students at Howard University in Washington, DC, have been assembling for sit-ins at the school's Blackburn University Center with tents, air mattresses and sleeping bags, demanding that Howard leadership address their concerns of subpar living conditions such as mold, mice and roaches in campus dorms. Howard student Channing Hill speaks to CNN.
Gazette

Howard University students living in tents to protest mold and mice in dorms

Students at Howard University are camping out to protest the conditions of their dorms, demanding officials to renovate the student housing. The protests began in October, when students at the historically black school complained about a number of issues with their dorms, including flooding, roach and mice infestation, and a lack of WiFi. Student activists say the school's hesitance fixing the dorms is indicative of a widespread issue with crumbling buildings on century-old historically black college campuses, according to CNN.
Howard protests show that student unity is crucial to protect rights

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. By now, most of you have heard about the ongoing protests at Howard University. Students have been occupying the school’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center, the equivalent of our Stamp Student Union, for weeks to protest poor housing conditions in dorms including mold, rat and roach infestations.
State
Missouri State
Register Citizen

'We Will Not Leave Until Our Demands Are Met': Inside the Howard University Protests

Red, white, and blue tents filled with student protesters sit perched outside the Howard University Armour J. Blackburn Center. For almost month, demonstrators have gathered to bring attention to concerns about the health and safety of those living on campus. Complaints about housing insecurity, mold in the residence halls, and the removal of students, alumni, and faculty positions from the Board of Trustees have fueled the sit-in. This is the longest protest in the history of the institution. And though President Wayne Frederick addressed the community on Friday in his annual state of the university address — pledging that students are being heard, and concerns are being addressed — students continue to demonstrate, demanding change.
Chronicle

Lessons from the protests at Howard University

On October 26, the Asian Students Associations, Mi Gente, Duke Diya, the Asian American Alliance, Asian American Studies Working Group at Duke University, ASEAN and Mobilizing Asian Students Together released a letter in conjunction with DSG’s Equity and Outreach Committee calling out the administration for ignoring student concerns about the lack of accessible cultural spaces on campus and instead deciding to move the Career Center into the Bryan Center. The letter is formed on the foundation of decades-old demands for improved cultural spaces on campus—particularly for Asian, Latino, Black and Indigenous students, as well as students with disabilities. The letter is formed on the foundation of decades-old demands for improved cultural spaces on campus—particularly for Asian, Latino, Black and Indigenous students, as well as students with disabilities—just as the Howard University’s recent Live Movement was formed on decades-old demands for improved residential structures within Howard University dorms. And just like the Live Movement recognized the need for student advocacy in student spaces, the letter ended by recognizing that the “Bryan Center is a center for students, and as such, student voices and agency should be at the forefront of how this space is utilized.”
defpen

Wale Opens Up About Visiting Students During Howard University’s #BlackburnTakeover Protests

For the last decade and change, Wale has been the most visible face of Hip-Hop in the nation’s capital. From “Dig Dug” in the mid-2000s to Folarin 2 in 2021, Wale has been a shining representative for what the city is and stands for. More importantly, he’s been a proponent of all Washington, D.C. sports teams, supporter of fellow Washington, D.C. acts like Fat Trel and Adé and hosted his annual New Year’s Day concert at the Fillmore Silver Spring. With all that said, it makes sense that the best-selling artist would be doing what he can to find a resolution to the concerns that many students have raised at Howard University.
Georgetown Voice

Howard students demand housing reform at Blackburn sit-in, continuing a legacy of protest

Howard University students are no strangers to organizing for much-needed change; this month, the university’s inadequate handling of unsafe housing conditions has forced students to publicly protest for livable space. For the last two weeks, Howard students have occupied the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, the social hub of campus,...
13WMAZ

Howard High School students stand outside to protest hoodie ban

MACON, Ga. — Some Howard High School students stayed outside the building Wednesday morning to protest the school's policy against wearing hoodies. By email, school spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said about 15 students out of 1,044 refused to remove their hoodies and held the protest. For years, the school's dress code...
Washington Post

U.S. Universities Are Running Out of Customers

The University of Austin, a new academic institution created by a group of donors and intellectuals unhappy about the increasingly left-wing tilt of Anglophone academia, was unveiled last week.(1) Many faculty at existing universities, including several who are not especially left-wing, were unimpressed. This is hardly surprising, and not just...
TheAtlantaVoice

Lancaster: Enough Is enough, stop dividing us with your racism

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s history maker, is still relishing in the accolades engulfing her for a shocking victory in last week’s election. The Lt. Governor-elect of the Commonwealth humbly accepted her new role while acknowledging the tougher path she had to follow as a black person and Jamaican immigrant. Nonetheless, those on the other side of the ideological spectrum refused to […]
