Captain Lee Rosbach is doing his part to help those struggling with addiction after losing his own son to an accidental drug overdose recently. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday, the Below Deck star, revealed his plans to open a new addiction rehabilitation center. Because this is Captain Lee, it should come as no surprise that he put his own personal twist on this particular tribute. The addiction center will be at sea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO