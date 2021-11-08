Refuse Truck Driver Erwin Johnson

19-year old Trenton Hammock was hunting Sitka blacktail deer hunting Baranof Island in Southeast Alaska. He had a successful hunt and had just laid some fresh venison down on the ground when he suddenly had to use his .44 magnum revolver to defend himself with and his fresh meat from a hungry brown bear that was over 7-feet tall. Hammock reportedly attempted to first scare the bear off yelling at it and making his presence known and then by firing a warning […]
The post 19-Year-Old Hunter Shoots Deer, Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself & The Meat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
When Sophie Thomson stopped to help Victoria Police colleagues on her way to work, her world shattered in an instant. A cyclist had been hit and killed and the driver failed to stop. 'That cyclist was my father. My world instantly broke,' she told journalists on Tuesday. David Thomson, 60,...
The devastated parents of an eight-year-old boy who died after falling out of his kayak during a family outing have paid tribute to their 'much-loved' son. Sol was camping with family at Fernhook Falls near Walpole, in southwest WA, over the last weekend of school holidays when he vanished. His...
Three teenagers have been killed in a horror single-vehicle crash near Sheffield. The men, two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene following a collision at around 6.10pm on Sunday. A white Ford Fiesta was being driven along a rural road between Sheffield and Worksop, South Yorkshire,...
Tina Tintor was just miles away from her family home, her dog in the backseat of her Toyota RAV4, when Henry Ruggs’ Corvette came barreling down the road into her vehicle at 156 mph on Tuesday morning, according to recently released police reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ruggs...
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
The teenage daughter of Ben Goldsmith, the financier and environmentalist, was killed as she tried to “scare” her friend while zigzagging an off-road quad vehicle at her family’s farm, an inquest has heard. Iris Goldsmith died aged 15 in 2019 after losing control of the six-seater Polaris Ranger - nicknamed...
The family of Tina Tintor issued a statement on Thursday night, two days after the 23-year-old died in a car crash in Las Vegas, Nev. Tintor was driving her Toyota Rav4 and was rear-ended by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was speeding and allegedly driving drunk. Tintor’s car caught fire. Tintor and her 3-year-old golden retriever Max, who was also in the car, died at the scene.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At a Spring Valley intersection on Wednesday night, candles and balloons were on display to honor 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Bojana Filipovic placed and lit several candles to remember her friend. "We met when we were 5 years old in the same neighborhood she lives in now....
Morgan Rogers, from Merthyr Tydfil, was part of a group of nine people on a weekend exploring the River Cleddau. A woman who died in a paddle boarding accident on a river in west Wales had a “beautiful, kind and loving soul”, her family have said. Morgan Rogers, 24, from...
KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–The damage from 18 wheelers and big trucks coming through downtown Kosciusko has gotten to be too much for the mayor and board of alderman and they are now close to passing an ordinance that will impose a fine for drivers who are driving through and not making deliveries, says Mayor Tim Kyle.
A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
At 6:38 a.m. Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Industrial Park Road to the entrance of Attala Steel in response to a call reporting an attempted robbery. It was reported that a truck was sitting at the gate waiting to check in when two young black males attempted to ambush the driver. One individual came to the door and another got on top of the truck. Both men fled the scene by jumping over a fence and heading east. Kosciusko Police assisted in searching for the suspects. At this time there has not been word of the men being found and it is unknown at this time if the men were armed.
A FedEx truck driver was killed in a Sussex County crash over the weekend, authorities confirmed.The vehicle overturned and trapped the driver on the S-turn just north of Lake Panorama on Route 565 in Vernon around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, township police said.Officers responding to the crash found that…
The latest news to come out from Henry Ruggs III’s court case is a claim from his legal team. According to The Daily Beast’s AJ McDougall, the attorneys of the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, wrote in their court filing that the firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department may be at fault for the death of Tina Tintor, who died in her car after Ruggs crashed into it.
A Twin Cities school bus driver is accused of tackling a middle school student from behind, with charges saying he later told police he "lost it." Charges filed against Paul D. Martin detail the alleged incident, which authorities say happened on school grounds (6100 W. Moore Lake Drive NE) Tuesday morning.
The woman killed in a fiery crash when Henry Ruggs III crashed into her Tuesday in Las Vegas has been identified as 23-year-old Tina Tintor. On the same day prosecutors said Ruggs, the former Alabama receiver, was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit, more information was revealed about Tintor, the 23-year-old victim.
Eight days were all that a family could spend with their newborn baby before the infant was attacked by a female pit bull and killed as a result of it. On Wednesday, November 9, the police were called to the family’s home at around 5 am, according to reports. Reports did not reveal whether the infant already lost his life by the time police arrived at the scene, but authorities revealed that the infant’s death is being treated as accidental.
