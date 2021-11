Editor's Note: The following is an opinion-based preview and reflects that of the writer and not of our website. When was the last time you were compelled to watch WWE? Aside from the individual bright spots (the career best work of Roman Reigns and otherworldly talent of Bianca Belair, mainly), what is there that is truly can’t miss? When’s the last time you felt a buzz around WWE like there is with AEW right now? This entire card is filled with storylines and matches that will fill up Wrestling Twitter™ and its collective wrestling heart. That heart is everything.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO