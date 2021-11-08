CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Culpo Is Ready for Panthers' Game Day in Jersey, Leather Pants & Metal Cap Toe Boots

By Nicole Zane
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWJGI_0cqOQpHw00

Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram post gives us the behind-the-scenes look at her game day activities.

The former Miss Universe flew to Charlotte, N.C., over the weekend to cheer on her NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, who’s the running back for the Carolina Panthers.

In the slideshow post, Culpo is modeling her airplane outfit, which consisted of a Lovers and Friends turtleneck, leather-look leggings and Dundas x Revolve boots. The cowboy motto style, which runs for $350 on Revolve’s site, has a leather upper, detachable gunmetal-tone chain hardware and a metal toe cap.

Then, the 29-year old influencer quickly switched her chic sweater in a bathroom to her beau’s team jersey. She also topped it all off with a leather jacket and black beanie before hitting the stands to cheer on her man.

Culpo has a robust fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo garments , comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suiting. She also fancies silhouettes from popular brands like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. When it comes to her favorite footwear brands, Culpo dabbles in brands like Jacquemus, Gia Borghini, Adidas and Bottega Veneta.

When it comes to shoes, Culpo often veers towards trendy silhouettes from luxury brands. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta , Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

Step into black booties and elevate your outfits this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdQcM_0cqOQpHw00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Dundas x Revolve Gigi Booties, $350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9PzB_0cqOQpHw00
To Buy: Marc Fisher 'JoJo' Pointed Toe Boots, $113.97 was $198.95 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher ‘JoJo’ Pointed Toe Boots, $113.97.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F79uB_0cqOQpHw00
To Buy: Madden Girl Dafni Boots, $59.99 CREDIT: Courtsey of DSW

To Buy: Madden Girl Dafni Boots, $59.99.

