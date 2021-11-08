CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VR to be a $51bn market by 2030, says GlobalData

gamesindustry.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalData today released some projections from its latest report on virtual reality, saying the market would grow to be a $51 billion industry by 2030. Despite the eventual upside, the analytics firm acknowledged that it is far short of that level now, estimating the global market at about $5 billion in...

www.gamesindustry.biz

chatsports.com

Global VR Training Simulator Software Market Top Players 2026: Avantis Systems, SPINVR, VIAR, Farm at Hand, Virtalis etc.

The market dynamics of the VR Training Simulator Software market has changed during these pandemic times. The market report analyzes the supply chain, competition, demand, need, etc. The industrial trends and the market analysis is done based on both, pre and post pandemic, the scenarios. The data collected for the report is availed from several sources like journals, industry groups, direct contact with companies, company websites, annual reports, financial statements, and many more. The data is collected from different regions, companies, market sectors in an organized manner. The VR Training Simulator Software market report provides the view of the market production and consumption patterns.
SOFTWARE
hotelbusiness.com

GlobalData: Robotics operation in travel and tourism industry set to grow

The utilization of robotics will continue to grow in importance in the travel and tourism industry. However, companies need to be sensitive in how they deploy this form of smart technology, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. According to a recent GlobalData poll, 31% of the respondents stated...
TRAVEL
martechseries.com

GlobalData Recognizes Netcracker as a Leader in Digital Transformation Platforms

Analyst Firm Cites Full-Stack Digital BSS/OSS, Professional Services and Multicloud Support for Top Ranking. Netcracker Technology announced that GlobalData has recognized it as a leader in its Digital Transformation Platforms Competitive Landscape Assessment. The report from the analyst firm evaluated vendors on a number of metrics, including portfolio breadth, capabilities and expertise, and tools and methodologies. Netcracker’s extensive slate of BSS and OSS products, solutions and services and support for public cloud providers were among the criteria cited for the market leadership position.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Israeli Startup Debuts VR Email App On Meta

Spike, an Israeli startup, has launched a virtual reality email app, partnering with the newly rebranded Meta. The company claims to be one of the first 2D productivity apps to launch on Meta’s VR platform. Spike also says it is the first Israeli developer to launch an application on the...
COMPUTERS
blooloop.com

The Park Playground presents winning VR formula

The Park Playground, a unique VR franchise, has expanded to 13 locations since its launch in June 2018, despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic. Now, the company plans to grow into new markets beyond Europe and is gearing up to attend IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando. Speaking on...
VIDEO GAMES
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Reality For Game Market Is Booming Worldwide | WorldViz, Magic Leap, Oculus VR, Google

Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Worldwide Virtual Reality For Game Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Oculus VR, Google, HTC Vive, Unity, Microsoft, Samsung, Magic Leap, WorldViz, Snap Inc., Wevr, Firsthand Technology, NextVR, Nvidia, Prenav, Osterhout Design Group & Marxent Labs.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Rise of Non-Fungible Token Market (NFT Market) Says Brandessence Market Research

According to Brandessence Market research noted a growth of 328% in NFT transactions during the first half of 2021, and third quarter of 2021. The growing Non-Fungible Token market size, due to growing number of transactions in the NFT marketplace remains the defining trend of growth. Growing entry of major players including Microsoft, Home Depot, Tesla, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and increasing appeal of tokenization through crypto currencies remain a key driver of growth.
MARKETS
gamingrespawn.com

VR Wave Review

The world of virtual reality is special. It fully immerses you into worlds beyond your imagination. You could be escaping a room one minute, then shooting up bad guys to a pumping soundtrack the next. Nothing beats it. Sometimes though, that immersion gets broken. Even in the quietest environments, you can be disturbed, causing you to remember you’re wearing a device on your face. One of these more common annoyances is exclusive to us spectacle wearers. Maybe your lenses keep steaming up, smudging or even the pressure of the headset pushing your glasses onto your face, making it hurt. These are all things that I have become accustomed to in my experience with VR. But then scrolling Facebook one day, I found something that would change my experience for the better. VR Wave, actual prescription lenses specially made for the VR. I had to try them out on my Oculus Quest 2. They also offer lenses for other VR devices.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

VR Social Platform Polygon World VR Is About to Open EA Beta

Polygon World VR was independently developed by the Hangzhou Virtual Human Technology team. One of the most attractive features of this product is cross-platform VR social interaction which supports mobile phones, PC, VR social experiences. The beta version will be released in the near future, and about 500 players with VR devices will be invited to join the early test.
VIDEO GAMES
Infoworld

Metaverse? A Second Life with VR glasses

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the company would rebrand to “Meta” and focus on creating the metaverse. This move continues a long-running thread where Zuckerberg tries to make the company less vulnerable to Google and Apple and keep it relevant amidst growing discomfort about how effective the company is at turning our elderly parents into fascists, among other things.
COMPUTERS
vrscout.com

‘ShapesXR’ Is A Rapid Prototyping VR Tool

Quickly create immersive scenes and populate them with 3D assets using this easy-to-use VR development app. Teamwork makes the dream work, but sometimes communicating an idea can get a little messy, especially if you are working remotely. Being able to present those ideas in three dimensions via a collaborative VR environment would make things a lot easier for everyone.
COMPUTERS
gamesindustry.biz

Playdate delayed to early next year

Playdate has become the latest gaming hardware to suffer a delay, as Panic today announced that its crank-equipped handheld has slipped from late 2021 to early 2022. Unlike recent delays to the Steam Deck, the Analogue Pocket, and the Evercade VS, this delay was not blamed on global supply chain issues and component shortages.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Niantic begins licensing its AR tech

The creator of Pokémon Go is now licensing out its augmented reality tech to other developers, as Niantic today launched its Lightship AR development kit. The Lightship ARDK includes tools intended to help developers create real-time 3D mesh maps using smartphone cameras, as well as occlusion features to let virtual objects be obscured by their real-world counterparts.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Edgegap raises $7m in Series A funding

Today online gaming service company Edgegap announced that it has raised $7 million in Series A funding. The company said that the investment will go towards its ongoing development of reducing online gaming latency and streamlining support. Edgegap also intends on expanding its team as well as providing more services...
MARKETS
gamesindustry.biz

Nexon reports mobile game revenue down 44% for Q3

MapleStory maker Nexon today published its third quarter results, reporting mobile games revenue decreased 44% year-over-year to ¥18.6 billion ($165 million). PC game revenue was up 24% from last year to ¥57.2 billion ($506.8 million) and accounted for more than 75% of the company's earnings. In recent years, the publisher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamesindustry.biz

How to grow a work-for-hire business

Many years ago, you could make a AAA game with a team of 15; then games evolved and became more complicated. Today's games require massive support teams, from concept development to quality assurance to post-production efforts. As a result, there is an expanding need within the video games industry for external development to supplement in-house efforts.
ECONOMY
CNET

Best VR headsets to buy in 2021

Over the past few years, virtual reality technology has advanced in leaps and bounds. While there aren't many practical business uses for it quite yet, VR technology has found a firm foothold in the gaming market. The Oculus Quest 2 has become an excellent home VR console go-to for the VR enthusiast, and it's one of my favorite places to play games. But VR is also still in flux, the technology ever-evolving. So, too, are the philosophies of the VR technology companies that make the headsets.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Geely’s commercial division Farizon Auto unveils Homtruck concept semi-truck

Chinese automaker Geely’s commercial vehicle arm Farizon Auto has recently unveiled the semi-truck of the future. The Homtruck concept is a semi-truck that feels like home (hence the name). In addition, Homtruck is a new energy commercial vehicle available in various powertrain options like pure electric (with battery swapping technology), methanol hybrid, or a fossil fuel-powered range extender.
CARS

