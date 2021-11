Emilio Estevez is breaking his silence on why he is not returning for the second season of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. In a lengthy statement, the 59-year-old actor wrote that his exit from the Disney+ show is not because he is against vaccinations but instead "nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute." ET has reached out to Estevez and Disney's reps for comment.

