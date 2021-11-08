CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions’ Dan Campbell Asked About Claiming Odell Beckham Jr. With Top Waiver Spot

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

The Lions have the No. 1 waiver wire spot this week.

After his release from the Browns, the other 31 NFL teams have the ability to claim Odell Beckham Jr. The team with the top waiver priority this week does not seem interested.

At 0–8, the Lions have the NFL's worst record and hold the top priority in the waiver wire. Beckham is the biggest player to hit waivers in some time but coach Dan Campbell made it pretty clear today that the former Browns receiver is not in the team's plans.

Campbell was asked if his team would "be in the market for Odell Beckham?" during a media session on Monday. His answer: "Uh, no."

Tight end T.J. Hockenson leads the current core of receivers with 48 receptions and 448 receiving yards and is tied with three others with two receiving touchdowns on the season.

Kalif Raymond, an undrafted receiver from the 2016 class out of Holy Cross, may be the most productive wide receiver on the roster with 26 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the 2021 season with 19 career receptions over four seasons.

The Lions are not the only franchise that shot down the possibility of claiming Beckham today. Sean Payton called it "impossible" for the Saints to add him, given the team's salary cap situation. It is unclear if New Orleans would be involved if Beckham hits free agency.

The former Browns receiver reportedly has his eyes on joining Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle has the ninth spot in the waiver wire this week but Beckham can also be added as a free agent, if he clears waivers on Tuesday afternoon. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Beckham will likely go unclaimed.

