CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New rules for filing unemployment now in effect in Michigan

By Brittany Flowers
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgql1_0cqOQOtf00

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan has new requirements for anyone who files a new unemployment claim.

As of Nov. 7, people filing for benefits must first register for work with Michigan Works! and then verify that they’re registered either by setting up an appointment virtually or in person.

According to Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale, there are currently 114,000 jobs open under the Pure Michigan Talent Connect. She believes the new rules will not only fulfill a requirement to receive benefits but give unemployed workers a leg up in securing a job.

Dale added that work registration will also help employers recruit job candidates since hiring has been difficult for many of them.

To register, claimants must first visit MiTalent.org to create a profile on Pure Michigan Talent Connet. Second, at least one day before the first certification, they must meet with staff from their local Michigan Works! center either virtually or in person.

Anyone filing will still have to re-certify bi-weekly and show that they’re seeking work each week they claim benefits. Those filing for the first time should get an email confirming they’re registered and verified, but if you don’t meet with Michigan Works! staff, it could delay your unemployment payments.

Learn more about the new rules here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Rep. Slotkin, Mayor Schor tout infrastructure package impact

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is set to get billions of dollars from the $1 trillion infrastructure package that passed in Washington DC. Today Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin met with state and local leaders to talk about the impact the money will make here. Slotkin said that billions are headed to the state to fund […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pure Michigan#New Rules#Mitalent Org#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy