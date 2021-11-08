Rising food costs and surge in need could cost Xenia FISH Food Pantry

XENIA — A local food pantry in Xenia is working hard to feed families that are in need. However, they say food shortages may soon impact how much food it can give.

The Xenia Area FISH Food Pantry said the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving meal has nearly doubled.

The food pantry is currently filled with a lot of food, but it took a lot of time to get all of those boxes.

“We’ve been saving up food for months because we didn’t want to run out,” said Executive Director Gail Matson.

>> Downtown Springfield to get outdoor ice rink through holiday season

Matson said the pantry is feeding as many as 800 people in Greene County per month. And its traditional Thanksgiving dinner has taken an expensive turn.

“Last year our complete meal cost $14,500. This year, the turkeys alone cost $14,500. Our whole budget for Thanksgiving is blown just on turkeys, “Matson said.

Nationally, turkey company Butterball said consumers should expect prices to up because of truck driver and shipping box shortages. Turkey farmers said fewer workers have led to fewer birds being produced.

According to Matson, she ordered the pantry’s Thanksgiving turkeys two months ago, and she tried to purchase a store brand to save money, but there weren’t any.

>> Most students entering high school next year required to take financial literacy course

“We ended up having to get Butterball and Honey Suckle turkeys, which is great, but it costs a lot more,” Matson said.

She said she has what she needs for the pantry’s Thanksgiving meal but worries about the cost of food for the rest of the year.

“The money needs to come from somewhere and that’s what we’re begging for this year. Instead of people bringing in supplies we’re begging for someone to support us financially,” she said.

According to Matson, support from The Food Bank, United Way and private donors has helped keep the pantry stocked so far. But a surge in need and a shortage of food could end up costing the pantry and the community.

©2021 Cox Media Group