Dayton, OH

RTA offering active, veteran military free rides on Veterans Day

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority announced it will honor active and veteran military with free rides on Veterans Day.

All rides for active U.S. military members and veterans will be free on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, according to a release from the RTA.

The RTA says the free service includes fixed-route buses anywhere throughout the Dayton transit system as well as rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service.

Anyone who is military active duty, discharged (DD-214), retired, reserve, or holds a VA identification card should show it to the driver upon boarding to receive a free ride on the Veterans Day holiday.

“The RTA offers free rides for veterans on the holiday to ensure all who want to participate in area Veterans Day events have access to transportation,” the release said.

The RTA will be operating on a regular weekday service schedule on Veterans Day.

