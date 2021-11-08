CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fans Believe Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” Is R&B Album of the Year

By Sammy Approved
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmpJx_0cqOQFx800

Source: LVRN / Interscope


Summer Walker released her second album Still Over It last Friday (Nov 5). According to fans and early record sales, the singer’s follow up to her debut album, Over It, is shaping up to become the
R&B album of the year.

Fans have already started using her memorable lyrics from the 20-track album for captions on social media. The reality is that Summer Walker, a host of talented and notable producers and a genius marketing team have created a full body of work that is relatable for women across the world. Even if you aren’t the fourth baby mama, fans are drawn to the vulnerability in her music. People argue Summer’s second album is exactly what R&B needed.

The projections for the album’s sales are massive. Still Over It is projected to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. It will grant Summer Walker her first chart-topping album to date. She is also projected to reach a monumental milestone that no female R&B star has accomplished since 2016. Still Over It could be the biggest debut by any female R&B singer since Beyoncé released Lemonade .

The irony of Walker’s successful album is that her baby’s father London On Da Track produced nearly half of the album, and she used his production to air out all of his dirty little secrets. Fans are getting a good laugh out of that fun fact.

The project features a special narration from Cardi B on “Bitter,” a powerful prayer from Ciara on “Ciara’s Prayer,” a feature from Omarion on “Screwin” and a rap feature from Lil Durk on “Toxic.” There were other notable album appearances from City Girls, SZA, Ari Lennox and Pharrell & The Neptunes.

Even more exciting news for fans is the possibility of a deluxe album featuring Nicki Minaj. Summer Walker took to Instagram live to share the news with a fan. She says that it is solely up to Nicki whether or not the song makes the deluxe version, stating that she may have her hands tied up being a new mom.

Congrats, Summer Walker! Still Over It is available now on all streaming platforms for your listening pleasure.

Here’s a visual of us streaming the project right now:

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker, Post Malone & Silk Sonic Hold Down The "R&B Season" Playlist

If there's one album that everyone is gushing over this week, it's Summer Walker's Still Over It. The singer has been steadily preparing her sophomore album, and teasing its release, for months. Inevitably, it would hold down several spots on this week's R&B Season playlist with songs like "No Love" ft SZA and "Unloyal" ft. Ari Lennox.
MUSIC
michiganchronicle.com

Summer Walker Reveals Intimate Meaning Behind Songs From ‘Still Over It’

The day is finally here, R&B lovers. Summer Walker released her highly anticipated album Still Over It on Friday and fans took to social media to celebrate. The excitement leading up to Walker’s sophomore LP had music lovers of all ages eagerly awaiting the release of the 20-track project. One fan joked, “Twas the night before Summer Walker”, while another added, “It’s Summer Walker eve.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Omarion
Person
Ronald Isley
Person
Summer Walker
Person
Ciara
hypebeast.com

Summer Walker's 'Still Over It' Projected to Hold Biggest Debut by R&B Female Artist Since Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'

Summer Walker‘s sophomore effort Still Over It is set to open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the 20-track record is projected to earn 185,000 to 210,000 in equivalent album sales in its first week, including 9,000 to 12,000 in album sales and around 225 million to 250 million on-demand audio streams. If forecasts are correct, Still Over It will not only earn Walker her first No. 1 but will also hold the record for the largest debut by a female R&B artist since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker’s Contract Leak Has Fans Pitying The R&B Star

As fans enjoy their first listen of Summer Walker’s new album, Still Over It, the R&B vocalist has begun trending all over the internet. Unfortunately, the music isn’t the only thing that’s got people talking – documents obtained by Rolling Stone show that the singer may have signed a crappy deal back in 2017, to say the least.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Of The Year#Crave#Begging#Lvrn
jammin1057.com

London On Da Track Is Getting Paid From Summer Walker’s Album

London On Da Track is making it known that although Summer Walker’s newest album has some low blows aimed at the producer, he is still getting paid in the process. London On Da Track, who executive produced Walker’s debut album, Over It, also has writing credits on ten tracks to the follow-up Still Over It detailing the ins and outs of his and Walker’s relationship.
MUSIC
themiamihurricane.com

Summer Walker confronts romantic relationship controversy heads-on with “Still Over It”

After “Still Over It,” the world needs a public apology from London on Da Track. On Nov. 5, the two year anniversary of her debut single “Over It,” Atlanta R&B singer Summer Walker released her follow-up album “Still Over It” through LVRN and Interscope Records. The album consists of twenty tracks, including the lead single “Ex For A Reason” featuring J.T. of the Miami-native female rap-duo City Girls. The project additionally features collaborations from Cardi B, Pharrell Williams and the Neptunes, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Ciara and SZA.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shatters Records: Biggest R&B Album Debut Ever On Apple Music

Summer Walker completely took over Apple Music with the release of her new studio album Still Over It, shattering some very significant records at the streaming service. With a #1 debut on the charts looking extremely likely, Summer Walker is adding some accolades to her resumé this week. Following the stunning 24-hour debut numbers for Still Over It, it is being reported that the 25-year-old singer broke numerous records on Apple Music, as well as other platforms.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Talking With Tami

Are We Loving Kenya Moore’s New Short Hairdo?

On this weeks Dancing With The Stars, Kenya Moore hit the dance floor wearing a short hairdo! The former beauty queen switched her look up on Season 30 and paid homage to a certain Pinky Lady “Rizzo”! It was “Grease Night” on the dancing competition show and I thought she pulled her look off with style and pizazz!
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous

She’s baaaaack. You got baseboards!? If not, GET SOME. Sheree Whitfield has officially been included as a full-time cast member on season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. This season promises the ultimate cast shake up as viewers say goodbye to Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Instead we will be graced with Sheree, Marlo Hampton, and some of Porsha’s leftovers Drew Sidora […] The post Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

630
Followers
646
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy