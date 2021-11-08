Jets to release punter Thomas Morstead

The Jets are expected to release punter Thomas Morstead on Monday, meaning the veteran will test the waiver wire as per post-trade deadline NFL protocols.

Morstead, 35, was signed prior to Week 2 to fill in for Braden Mann, who suffered a knee injury in the season opener in Carolina. The former Saint punted 23 times in seven games with the Jets, averaging 48.2 yards gross and 43 net yards per kick. He also has seven punts inside the 20, without a touchback.

Mann, the Jets’ sixth-round pick in 2020, was designated to return to practice on October 27, giving the Jets a three-week window to activate him off injured reserve.

Morstead had spent the first 12 years of his career in New Orleans before being cut this summer in favor of second-year punter Blake Gillikin, who was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for October and is averaging 48.8/43.4 yards per punt across 33 boots.

And, with the waiver wire often being wacky, Morstead took to social media to say goodbye to Gang Green’s fans, and ask someone to let him know if social media reveals he’s been claimed before he finds out:

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch