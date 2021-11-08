The Funded: A Tesla rival could raise $10B in an IPO this week, which would be the biggest offering in 7 years

In the crowded and mega-funded landscape of grocery delivery outfits, Chad Munroe, the CEO of young startup Jupiter, believes he's on the cusp of the next major advancement. In the six months since I last spoke with Munroe, who co-founded Jupiter with three other Stanford University alumni in 2019, the startup has raised new funding — adding on another $6 million to its $2.5 million reported to-date — and reconfigured its business model and growth strategy. What started as "Instacart meets Instagram" is evolving into something more like "Instacart meets Shopify" — the content and scalability of a social media network melded with tools that more readily convert food influencers' legions of followers into customers. At a point of critical mass, Munroe envisions Jupiter can become a kind of social e-commerce network whose momentum builds exponentially on itself, bringing the cost of new customer acquisition — where the industry norm, Munroe said, is $300 a head — down to virtually zero.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO