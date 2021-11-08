CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA municipal workers protest COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Y5EX_0cqOOBCy00

Hundreds of people, including some Los Angeles municipal employees, protested against COVID-19 vaccination mandates outside City Hall Monday in a demonstration organized by Firefighters4Freedom.

Dozens of people among the crowd were wearing clothes designating their employment with the Los Angeles city and county fire departments, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other government agencies.

Many people who appeared to be government employees declined to be interviewed, but a few employees said they were prepared to lose their job over the city’s vaccination mandate, which gives them until Dec. 18 to comply.

Los Angeles firefighter Scott Tomlin said he is prepared to lose his job “because I’m not prepared to lose my life over it.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says reports of death following a COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare, and there is not an established causal link between the vast majority of those deaths and COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC does warn of a “plausible causal relationship” between the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and a rare blood clot event known as TTS, which occurred at a rate of seven per 1 million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years old. The CDC was looking into five reported deaths related to complications from TTS following the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. As of mid-October, more than 15 million people in the U.S. had received that vaccine.

Several people at the rally noted that Mayor Eric Garcetti recently tested positive for COVID-19, indicating to them that the vaccines do not even provide protection against the virus. However, the CDC reports that unvaccinated people are at 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID- 19 than fully vaccinated people and 11.3 times more likely to die from the virus than people who have been vaccinated.

As of Sunday, 754,051 people in the United States have died of COVID- 19, 72,698 of them in California.

Under Los Angeles’ employee vaccination mandate, employees have until Dec. 18 to get vaccinated or apply for a religious or medical exemption. Garcetti said on Oct. 20 that any city employee who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 18 should be prepared to lose their job.

“The city’s employee vaccine mandate is critical to protecting the health and safety of our workforce and the Angelenos we serve,” he said. “Employees must be vaccinated by December 18, and we are putting a rigorous testing program into place in the meantime. Let me be clear: Any employee who refuses to be vaccinated by this date should be prepared to lose their job.”

Through Dec. 18, unvaccinated employees have to submit to two COVID-19 tests per week, and $65 per test will be deducted from their paychecks. Employees have to get tested during their free time, and testing has to be conducted by the city or a vendor of the city’s choosing. Third party tests will not be allowed.

The union representing Los Angeles police officers filed a lawsuit against the city for requiring employees to pay out of pocket for their tests.

Those seeking religious or medical exemptions will also be required to take two tests per week at the employee’s own expense while the city processes the exemption request. If an exemption is approved, the employee will be reimbursed for testing costs and going forward will be required to test for COVID-19 once per week, but the city will pay for it.

If an exemption request is denied, the employee will have five business days to file an appeal. If they do not appeal the decision, they will be issued a notice that they must submit proof of vaccination. Failure to do so would result in “corrective action.”

The employee will be able to either resign or retire “all in good standing in lieu of discipline” if they do not comply with the mandate. Those employees will also be eligible for rehire if they get vaccinated or if the vaccination order is lifted.

Exemption requests are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis. People can qualify for an exemption if they have a medical condition or sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances that prevent them from receiving the vaccine.

“How can we ask Angelenos to be vaccinated if we are not doing it ourselves? We need to set the strong example for our communities. The vaccines are available, they’re effective, and they’re keeping people out of the hospital and off ventilators,” Council President Nury Martinez said when the ordinance was approved in August.

Many workers who don’t want the vaccines say it’s an issue of personal freedom, with some expressing doubts about the vaccines’ safety or efficacy. Mandate proponents say unvaccinated people can put others — including those who aren’t eligible for the vaccines — in danger.

Comments / 8

Ricardo Perez
5d ago

RISE UP L.A.!! We need you to. So that this NATION knows that even in BIG DEMOCRATIC led cities and states we are not partaking in their transformation of this GREAT NATION.

Reply
7
Pasky
5d ago

GOOD!!!! everyone should! Just burn the whole city down like BLM and ANTIFA did. That’s the only way they’ll understand when we say we don’t want to be vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten Covid by now your not getting it. And if you already are vaccinated you don’t have to be afraid of unvaccinated person. END OF STORY.

Reply
5
Freebird
6d ago

It was great spending a day with freedom lovers. Hold the line! 👩‍⚕️👨‍🍳👨‍🔧👨‍🚒👨‍✈️👮‍♂️👮‍♀️👩‍🚒🕵️‍♂️👷‍♂️🤰👨‍🎤

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

LA firefighters union sues city over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Los Angeles city firefighters’ union is suing over the conditions of a mandate requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112 brought the complaint Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The city adopted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Garcetti set to return to LA on Sunday after positive COVID test

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is isolating in Glasgow, Scotland, after testing positive for COVID-19, is scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Sunday, his office said Wednesday. Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, received a positive result from a COVID-19 PCR test on Nov. 3 while he was in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. He developed mild symptoms the following day, and his office said Wednesday that he’s getting better each day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Nury Martinez
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports implement new queuing procedures to improve safety, air quality

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will implement a new queuing process to improve safety and air quality off the Southern California coast. The plan was developed by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, Pacific Maritime Association and Marine Exchange of Southern California, as well as individuals from member companies, according to the PMSA. The procedures are a response to the historic supply chain congestion at the twin ports, North America’s largest maritime gateway.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LA seeks to stop large tech companies from buying homes as investments

The Los Angeles City Council moved forward Friday with an effort aimed at preventing large tech companies and private equity firms from purchasing affordable, predominantly single-family housing as investments. “The housing crisis has been further exacerbated by high tech companies such as Zillow, Opendoor, Rockethomes and Redfin as well as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Cdc#Covid#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Protest Riot#Instagram#Tts#Covid 19
HeySoCal

LA County reports 1st flu death of the season

Los Angeles County confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2021-22 influenza season Wednesday. According to the Department of Public Health, the patient was a “middle-aged resident with multiple underlying health conditions,” and he tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times while sick with the flu. The person was not vaccinated...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

More exercise linked to less anxiety, depression during COVID lockdowns

Did you get more exercise during COVID-19 lockdowns?. A new study from Kaiser Permanente shows that people who exercised more generally experienced less anxiety and depression than those who remained sedentary. Spending time outdoors during the lockdowns also led to lower anxiety and depression levels, according to researchers. “What these...
FITNESS
HeySoCal

Chief Moore: 73% of LAPD fully vaccinated as Dec. 18 deadline nears

As Los Angeles’ deadline of Dec. 18 approaches for municipal employees to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that 73% of the LAPD is fully vaccinated, and another 5% is partially vaccinated. Under Los Angeles’ employee vaccination mandate, employees have until...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy