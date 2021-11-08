New details about fatal police-involved shooting on I-64 from Henrico police, witnesses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Department’s Chief gave new details about a police-involved shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, HPD said officers responded to a single-car crash between the New Kent Highway exit and the Interstate 295 interchange.

Chief Eric D. English said it is still a preliminary investigation and they are working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to see what happened.

On Saturday, the department said during the crash investigation, there was an encounter with one of the vehicle’s occupants, and an officer fired his weapon. English said the passenger was taken to a medical facility and wasn’t seriously hurt, and the driver was the only person shot and killed.

The chief added the investigation is still ongoing and he can’t say if there was a gun in the vehicle or if the driver had a knife.

The officer was not hurt in the exchange and has been placed on administrative assignment.

English did say they are still interviewing witnesses because there were a lot of people out there that night. The first of kin has not been notified about the death, and no one was taken into custody at the scene.

A couple spoke to 8News on Monday after witnessing the incident on Saturday. Riley Arthur and Kristina Konwerski were driving to see Konwerski’s mom in New Kent when they got stuck in standstill traffic for over an hour.

From their spot in the car they said they saw around 10 to 12 police vehicles show up at the scene as well as police officers running past them on foot and multiple fire trucks.

“They’re all racing past us,” Arthur recalls.

Arthur said they overheard a driver nearby tell an office they heard the gunshots.

He said, “It was kind of like, are we going to have to like duck down, you know? Is something going to happen around us?”

Eventually they saw someone wheeled away on a stretcher.

