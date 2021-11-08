CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Thunderf–k Tackles Gender, ‘Drag Race’ and Catwoman in New Memoir ‘My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?’

By Katcy Stephan
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

Writing a book has always been a goal for Alaska Thunderfuck 5000. In fact, she’s got a rather ambitious three-step plan for herself: “The big things are the book, the movie and then the made-for-TV movie.”

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner swears to tell “the T, the whole T and nothing but the T” in her new memoir out Nov. 9, “My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?”

While the book brings a fair share of belly laughs, Alaska is also unafraid to face her past head-on with a candid account of her upbringing, her relationship (and public breakup) with fellow “Drag Race” winner Sharon Needles and her drag journey.

“I want to be able to talk about things in a real way, because I think that it was a way for me to learn from my past and my journey. And hopefully other people can too,” she tells Variety.

“An important thing to take away from it is that it’s OK to make mistakes and it’s OK to not always get it right, so long as you’re able to learn from those things and be better because of them,” she adds. “I learned that I’m really lucky that I’m still alive with some of the dumb shit that I did in my youth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXT3T_0cqONL4R00

But the process wasn’t easy.

“It was horribly painful,” Alaska says of reliving her most difficult moments, including a salient memory illustrating her struggle conforming to gender norms as a child.

Just as a young Alaska was discovering her love for Catwoman and Barbie, she was told by her mother, “You’re a boy, so you have to act like a boy. Don’t play like a girl.”

“Gender is such a pain in the ass to me,” she says when reflecting on the exchange. “I still hate getting called ‘sir.’ I don’t want to be called ‘ma’am,’ either. I just think it’s so unnecessary, these strict structural gender things that just are based in the tradition of, ‘Well, that’s the way it’s been for a really long time, so that’s why it’s there.’”

“It’s really exciting to be alive right now where we’re dissecting that, taking it apart and looking at it from a different way, being like, ‘Are these things useful, or are these things trash?’” she continues.

As the drag scene has exploded in recent years, Alaska is ready to invite more perspectives to the table. “When I first started, it was very underground. And kind of like a secret fucking society. And now there’s so many more people invited to the party, which is great,” she says. “I think drag queens are able to connect on a really deep level no matter where we’re from.”

While her memoir traces a colorful journey through those underground drag scenes in Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Alaska says it’s her fellow queens that make her feel most comfortable. “Drag has this magic power. Whenever I’m on the road and I don’t know where I am or what time zone I’m in, as soon as I end up in the dressing room with other drag queens, I feel instantly at home.”

While she’s perennially on the road, a new opportunity has Alaska spending a rare month in one place. She’s gearing up to star as Queen Gynecia in the Go-Go’s-scored musical comedy “Head Over Heels” at the Pasadena Playhouse.

“My heart resides in the theater, so this is such a good fit for me because they’re reimagining the show like a dance party, and like a concert. It really couldn’t be a better combination of things that I love,” she says.

Of course, Alaska can’t keep away from her fans across the country for long. In 2022, she will embark on her first-ever headlining tour of North America as she performs songs from her upcoming album “Red 4 Filth.”

She promises the record will explore attraction, friendships and sisterhood, tied together with a throwback sound: “The time in my life when I really started to fall in love with music was the ’90s and the early 2000s. I got my first tape, and it was Ace of Base. I listened to it over and over and over, and that began my love affair with music. So we’re fully diving into this ’90s and early 2000s sound.”

And she’s got no plans of stopping there. While her repertoire already includes singing, acting and podcasting, Alaska is open to whatever new opportunities come her way.

“Part of what I love about drag is that there’s not really one set path that you have to follow. You can kind of dip your toes in everything, so I can write a book and then I can be in a play and then I can put my face on vodka bottle and sell that too,” she says. “I see myself in the future as being 90 years old and being propped up in the doorway like Mae West and still being in drag.”

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

‘Eternals’ Leads Box Office Over ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Marvel’s comic book epic “Eternals” is once again dominating domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, the superhero adventure has collected a leading $27.5 million from 4,090 North American theaters. Through Sunday, “Eternals” crossed the $100 million mark in the U.S. and Canada, with box office receipts at $118 million. Though it wouldn’t be a particularly notable benchmark in pre-COVID times, only a handful of films have surpassed $100 million domestically in 2021. “Eternals” declined 61% from its $71 million debut, a drop that falls somewhere in between Marvel’s other pandemic releases, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
MOVIES
Variety

M-Appeal Scores Sales on Gay Road Trip Dramedy ‘The Man With the Answers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

M-Appeal has closed more deals on “The Man With the Answers,” Stelios Kammitsis’ gay road trip dramedy about a spontaneous summer journey that unexpectedly turns into something more. The company announced sales to Poland (Tongariro Releasing), Japan (Edko Films), and Taiwan (Joint Entertainment Int.) during the Thessaloniki Film Festival, where the film played in the Meet the Neighbors competition. Previously inked deals include North America (Artsploitation Films), U.K. and Ireland (Peccadillo Pictures), France (Optimale), German-speaking territories (Salzgeber & Co.), and Benelux (Arti Film). Kammitsis’ sophomore feature is the story of a former diving champion (Vasilis Magouliotis) whose life gets turned upside-down after...
MOVIES
Variety

As MTV EMAs Go Ahead in Budapest Despite Anti-LGBTQ Laws, Hungarian Activist Award Winner Details ‘Fear and Censorship’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Viktória Radványi, the Hungarian winner of the MTV EMAs Generation Change Award, has revealed an extraordinary picture of life under the anti-LGBTQ law passed in the country in June. The bill bans content deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change on primetime television. “The Hungarian government actually didn’t outline how the bill will be enforced, if it would be enforced at all … nobody received a fine, nobody has received anything,” Radványi told Variety. “The most difficult part about it is the self-censorship it can create in society, and the fear is great in society.” Radványi, a board member of Budapest...
WORLD
Variety

Hot Sales Title: ‘The Business of Birth Control’ Reunites Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein at DOC NYC

Nearly 15 years after their seminal documentary “The Business of Being Born” examined the birth experience in Western medicine, filmmakers Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein are reuniting to take on women’s reproductive health. “The Business of Birth Control,” which premiered on Thursday at DOC NYC, is described as a fearless look at the movement to reexamine “the pill,” as younger generations of women start weighing drastic side effects and more nebulous consequences of taking “the same drugs our grandmothers did,” according to Lake. Currently seeking distribution, the project arrives in a timely and contentious discussion about access to abortions across the country,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
Variety

Hybrid 2021 VIEW Conference Ends on a High Note

The hybrid in-person and online VIEW Conference 2021 was the most successful in the event’s 22-year history, according to figures released by conference officials. Over the course of the weeklong event last month, about 210,000 people logged in online, while roughly 300 people attended in Turin, Italy, at the OGR venue. The conference featured 297 speakers, who participated in 160 talks, panels, workshops, masterclasses and keynote speeches. The event was free to all attendees. “Delivering a hybrid event of this magnitude was unbelievably challenging,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “I am delighted to say that everything ran like clockwork, and I...
INDIA
Variety

Hollywood Ignored a Safe, Realistic Alternative to Guns Long Before the ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Years before the “Rust” tragedy would cause urgent conversations about guns on set, Hollywood had a safe and realistic alternative that it ignored. The proprietary technology was shown to industry leaders and movie stars in the corners of conventions and trade shows, in the sleek offices of venture capital firms, and in dazzling proof-of-concept footage posted to YouTube. It’s called Violette, a device with science-fair simplicity, which combined propane and oxygen to create a flash, bang and physical recoil — all the sensory elements of firing a weapon that we expect to see in movies and on TV. The device lives inside...
MOVIES
Variety

Director Miguel Soffia on Al Jazeera Premiere ‘Mapuche Teen Rap Queen’

The Mapuches checked Spain’s conquest of Chile’s south for three centuries. The indigenous community is now exploring new ways of fighting back against outside domination and abuse. Set to premiere as part of Al Jazeera English’s Witness series, “Mapuche Teen Rap Queen” draws a thoughtful portrait of Millaray Jara Collio, best known as MC Millaray. Through her lyrics, the Mapuche rapper, just 15, pushes back against the systemic violence the Mapuche community has endured over the last centuries – and still suffers down to this present day. Directed by Miguel Soffia, a renowned Chilean documentarist who has worked with BBC, Netflix and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Colorist Asa Shoul on Creating Eras Through Tone Shifts in ‘Last Night in Soho’

With a reputation for nuanced color tones and tweaks that may evoke a suffocating Buckingham Palace in “The Crown” or a ghostly time shift in “Last Night in Soho,” Asa Shoul, senior colorist at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea in London, is increasingly tough to book. A veteran of post production on some 50 feature films, Shoul began at Framestore in 1994 as a telecine colorist before going on to score a BAFTA TV craft award for Netflix hit series “The Crown,” and has worked on Emmy-winning history miniseries “Shackleton” and “Generation Kill” for HBO. With a body of work also including...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Mae West
Variety

First Hand Films Picks Up IDFA Frontlight Doc ‘Name of the Game’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Zürich- and Berlin-based sales outlet First Hand Films has acquired world rights (excluding Norway) for Håvard Bustnes’ “Name of the Game” ahead of its world premiere in IDFA’s Frontlight section, Variety has learned. The director’s previous credits include IDFA 2017 competition entry “Golden Dawn Girls” and “Two Raging Grannies.” Bustnes’ new effort centers on controversial politician Trond Giske, who was for many years the “crown prince” of the Norwegian Labor Party. When his left-wing party loses popularity and the #MeToo movement raises awareness about sexual harassment, however, the tide turns for the once so popular Giske. Long-standing rumors of inappropriate behavior...
MOVIES
Variety

Cinematographer Piotr Sobocinski Creates Trapped Characters in Murder Story ‘Hyacinth’ – Camerimage

In setting the frame for the Cold War Poland thriller “Operation Hyacinth” – which plays in the Polish Films Competition section of this week’s EnergaCamerimage Film Festival – cinematographer Piotr Sobocinski says he found himself in a race against time. The DP, who’s filmed dark stories in critical successes such as “Corpus Christi” and “Hatred,” is not referring to the constraints of the low-budget film’s 27-day shoot when he says he felt his location options were fading fast. Instead, Sobocinski says, he was shocked to learn that some 90% of the Warsaw locations that looked right for a communist-era setting during his...
MOVIES
Variety

Israel Launches New Tax Rebate to Lure International TV, Film Productions

Israel has approved a 25% rebate for international TV and film productions with an initial budget of 45 million shekels ($14.5 million) for two years. The program, which aims at enticing foreign producers to come shoot in Israel, has been pushed by the Israeli TV & Film Producers Association, in partnership with the Israeli Finance Minister, as well as the culture, foreign, economy and tourism industries. “This is a very big deal for Israel and the local TV and film industry,” said Adar Shafran, chairman of the Israeli TV & Film Producers Association. Shafran said the rebate program will “provide thousands of...
WORLD
Variety

‘Allswell,’ Starring Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liza Colón-Zayas and Daphne Rubin-Vega, Wraps Production

The indie drama “Allswell” wrapped principal photography this month in New York, N.Y. The film stars Elizabeth Rodriguez (“Orange is the New Black,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Liza Colón-Zayas (“In Treatment,” “David Makes Man”) and Daphne Rubin-Vega (from “In the Heights”) along with a cast that includes Felix Solis, Max Casella, Michael Rispoli, Shirley Rodriguez, MacKenzie Lansing and J. Cameron Barnett. “Allswell” tells a story of family trauma and reconciliation. The film was written collaboratively between director Ben Snyder and the three lead actors. They drew inspiration from a myriad of people, places and events from their own lives to drive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Pasadena Playhouse
Variety

‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ Sets U.K., Ireland Releases (EXCLUSIVE)

Trinity Cine Asia has acquired “The Battle at Lake Changjin” from Taipei-based sales firm Distribution Workshop and is set to release the war epic in the U.K. and Ireland on Nov. 19. The film is currently the highest-grossing title in the world and in China so far in 2021, having earned $881 million in its home market alone — good news for the movie billed as China’s most expensive production of all time. The U.K. and Ireland outings will occur in 25 cities. They will hit after the film’s Thursday’s release in Singapore, but day-and-date with North America and ahead of Australia...
MOVIES
Variety

‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Henry Zaga to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Beyond the Universe’

Henry Zaga, the actor known for roles in “Teen Wolf,” “13 Reasons Why” and “The New Mutants,” is playing the leading man in Netflix’s upcoming Brazilian romantic comedy “Depois do Universo.” Giulia Be, a singer who was nominated for best new artist at this year’s Latin Grammys, is starring alongside Zaga. Diego Freitas wrote and directed “Depois do Universo,” which translates to “Beyond the Universe.” It centers on Nina (Be), a talented pianist who has lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks her kidney. She forges an unexpected yet strong connection with Gabriel (Zaga), one of the doctors on the team who takes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’ to Stream on Hulu in Summer 2022

“Prey,” which is set in the “Predator” universe — with an Indigenous woman as its lead — will stream on Hulu in the United States and on Star internationally in summer 2022. Reports about the existence of a “Predator” reboot were out there, but its first look, title and the timing of its release were officially announced on Friday as part of its Disney Plus Day promotional event. “Prey” is one of a slate of films from 20th Century Studios. “Prey” is directed by Dan Trachtenberg of “10 Cloverfield Lane” fame. Its official logline is: “Set in the world of the Comanche...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney Plus Day Tries to Deliver the Goods Without Having Many Goods

For three hours on Friday morning, Disney flooded social media with a Main Street Parade of first looks, announcements, and title treatments for at least 45 series, features, and specials set to debut on its streaming service, Disney Plus. The promotional cavalcade covered every section of the service — Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney animation and live action, and National Geographic, as well as some offerings for Hulu and Star Plus — as ostensibly part of a company-wide effort to celebrate the streamer’s two year anniversary, dubbed Disney Plus Day. But coming just two days after Disney announced that Disney Plus added...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Blue Monday Boards Evi Kalogiropoulou’s CineMart Prize Winner ‘Cora’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Monday Productions has boarded “Cora,” the feature directorial debut of visual artist and filmmaker Evi Kalogiropoulou, which was awarded at the Rotterdam Film Festival’s CineMart and the Cannes Cinefondation’s Atelier earlier this year. “Cora” is the story of two working-class women fighting for freedom and their own identity against a dystopian patriarchal society. It follows the director’s short film, “Motorway 65,” which played in competition in Cannes last year. Speaking to Variety at the Thessaloniki Film Festival, Kalogiropoulou said she drew inspiration for her feature debut during an artistic residency in the working-class town of Elefsina, where local women shared stories...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Delivers Passionate Speech About Equality and Representation at Outfest Legacy Awards: ‘I Want to Do It All’

Who knew Victoria Alonso could sing? Marvel Studios’ president of physical and postproduction, visual effects and animation production broke out into song not once, but twice when she was presented with the Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. She sang a verse of  B.o.B’s “Beautiful Girl All Over the World” to her wife, Imelda Corcoran. Toward the end of her remarks, Alonso warbled “I Am What I Am” from “La Cage Aux Folles” in English and Spanish. Musical chops aside, Alonso delivered a passionate speech about LGBTQ equality and visibility. “We have...
MOVIES
Variety

‘On The Water’ Review: A Tender Coming-of-Age Story From Estonia

A poignant script, attractive production design and appealing performances bring something fresh to familiar coming-of-age tropes in “On the Water.” Estonia’s submission for the international feature Oscar, the film unfolds in rural Soviet Estonia in the early 1980s, during a pivotal year in the life of the shy teen protagonist that finds him slowly unlocking his potential. The touching yet never sentimental screenplay is by Olavi Ruitlane, based on his own best-selling novel. Balancing gentle humor with the hard facts of life, veteran helmer Peeter Simm (“Ideal Landscape,” “Good Hands”) finds strong visuals and the correct tone to deliver the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowjackets,’ a Pitch-Black Survivalist Drama With a Stacked Cast of Women, Will Crawl Under Your Skin: TV Review

The flashback anchoring “Yellowjackets” is a short horror film unto itself. The first episode opens with a girl running barefoot through a frozen forest, whipping through the trees, stumbling through the snow as piercing shrieks and battle cries echo through the mountains. Just when it seems like her panic might swallow her whole, the ground beneath her feet does so instead. She lands on the sharpened sticks below with a sickening thud, hand twitching as a cloaked figure in pink Converse sneakers shuffles up to view her kill. This pilot episode, which only gets more disturbing from these opening minutes, was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy