HAT Market Analysis for 11/8/21 with John Zanker, Risk Management Commodities

Michael Staton, Michigan State University Extension. According to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, 51% of the Michigan soybean crop was still in the field as of Oct. 24, 2021. Given the calendar date and the projection for normal precipitation and below normal temperatures in the 6-10 day weather outlook, harvesting these fields will be challenging. The following recommendations from Michigan State University Extension will help producers overcome these challenges.
Comments / 0