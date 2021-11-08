CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers says he's allergic to the COVID mRNA vaccines. Is that possible?

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhDBw_0cqOMxCu00

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the hot seat after admitting he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 after testing positive, despite claiming he was "immunized."

In an interview on " The Pat McAfee Show ," Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient used in two mRNA vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – and steered away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of adverse reactions.

In April, the administering of the J&J vaccine was paused after rare, but severe reports of blood clotting in six individuals. It was lifted 11 days later after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

Rodgers did not disclose what ingredient he was allergic to, but noted that the CDC warned those allergic to the polyethylene glycol ingredient should choose another form of protection against the virus.

“Health is not a one size fits all for everybody, and for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason,” Rodgers said. "My medical team advised me that the danger of an adverse event was greater than the risk of getting COVID and recovering."

'You lied to everyone': NFL analysts, including Terry Bradshaw, rip Aaron Rodgers on pregame shows

'I feel really good': Aaron Rodgers confirms he’s unvaccinated, has taken ivermectin in first comments after testing positive for COVID-19

Rodgers, 37, now faces criticism for his reasoning behind not getting vaccinated and his evasiveness regarding his vaccine status prior to testing positive for the virus.

What Rodgers has said about the COVID vaccine?

On the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers said there was a "witch-hunt" in the NFL for who was vaccinated and who wasn't.

"At the time, my plan was to say I've been immunized," he said. " It wasn't some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth."

Rodgers was referencing a press conference in August where a member of the media asked if he was vaccinated and he responded by saying he was "immunized."

He said he was not an anti-vaxer, but a "critical thinker."

"I am not a COVID-denier or any (expletive) like that," Rodgers said. "I just wanted to make the best choice for my body."

The three-time MVP said he was allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines and decided against the Johnson & Johnson shot. He pursued alternative measures to protect himself and used ivermectin, a drug used to treat threadworms, roundworms and other parasites, that has not been approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19.

Fact check: Ivermectin is not a proven treatment for COVID-19

Could his vaccine allergy be real?

In short, yes, Rodgers could be allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. However, he did not disclose a specific ingredient allergy.

One ingredient – polyethylene glycol or PEG – has been hypothesized to be the cause of severe post vaccination allergic reactions.

A recent study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology found that not to be true.

Blanka Kaplan, co-author of the study and specialist in adult and pediatric allergy and immunology from Northwell Health, told USA TODAY they found most people with severe post vaccination allergic symptoms were not caused by a hypersensitivity to PEG.

Of the 105 participants in the study who had reactions to the first dose of mRNA vaccines, 91 went on to receive their second dose without any severe reactions and some were pre-medicated with allergy medicines.

"If someone is really concerned about an allergic reaction to the vaccine, they should visit a doctor," Kaplan said. "There's a good chance [Rodgers] can get the vaccine and be OK."

How common are allergic reactions to the COVID vaccine?

Allergic reactions to COVID vaccines are rare.

According to the CDC, anaphylaxis – a severe and possible life-threatening allergic reaction – occurs in 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the United States.

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS is also a rare reaction after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of Oct. 27, the CDC and FDA identified 48 confirmed reports of people who got the J&J vaccine and later developed TTS of the over 15.5 million doses given in the U.S., according to the CDC .

COVID vaccines have been deemed safe and effective and were recently approved by the FDA and CDC for children aged 5 to 11 .

'We really want kids to take advantage': Cities, states offer incentives – including gift cards – for children to get COVID vaccine

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers says he's allergic to the COVID mRNA vaccines. Is that possible?

Comments / 249

Ed S
6d ago

Then he shouldn't have implied that he was vaccinated! He didn't follow COVID protocol that the league set up. He should be banned from football for risking life's.

Reply(29)
53
James Jaudon
5d ago

That's odd. It appears insurance companies have developed an allergy to Aron Rogers. Hes having an adverse affect on the lump in their wallets.

Reply(1)
14
Blue eyed blonde
5d ago

Oh what a tangled web We weave...when first we practice to deceive... Sounds like just another lie...

Reply(9)
24
Related
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#American Football#Covid#J J
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters: What to know if you got J&J

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Get a Different Booster If You Got This Vaccine, Virus Experts Say

After weeks of deliberations between advisory committees and agencies, booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have finally been authorized in the U.S. The millions of people now eligible for additional doses are likely weighing their options, after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also chose to authorize a mix-and-match approach, in which recipients are free to choose from any of the three boosters, no matter which vaccine they got initially. Health officials are not currently recommending one booster over another, as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said that the agency "will not articulate a preference." But some virus experts are comfortable sharing their opinions on the matter.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Times

Biden administration ignores adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccinations

Follow the science. That is what the Biden administration promised to do regarding COVID-19. However, the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration have all been dismissive of doctor concerns mandatory vaccinations are the exact wrong policy prescription. Late last month, Dr. Patricia Lee,...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NECN

Here Are the Most Common Side Effects of COVID Booster Shots

People have reported side effects like chills, fever and nausea after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but do you need to worry about developing such symptoms after getting a booster shot?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the booster appear to largely mirror how people felt...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

299K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy