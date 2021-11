Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who suffered brain trauma when the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week , has died, lawyers for his family said. The child was put into a medically induced coma in an attempt to save his life after he suffered brain, kidney and liver trauma as a result of what some witnesses described as a "crush" of music fans at the Nov. 5 event that that has now claimed 10 lives.

CELEBRITIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO