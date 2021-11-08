Montana casino shooting victims include couple from Williston

Montana authorities have identified the three people killed in the Saturday shooting at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota.

Those killed in what authorities are calling a “double murder-suicide” include a Williston couple — a 56-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife.

Also killed was a 63-year-old man from Bainville, Montana.

In a statement released by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, investigators claim surveillance video from the Stateline Casino appears to show the Williston man shooting his wife and the Montana man before turning the gun on himself.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a statement that the people killed at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, Montana all knew each other, but the motive for the shootings is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing.

