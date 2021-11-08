CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana casino shooting victims include couple from Williston

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnqmm_0cqOMegL00

Montana authorities have identified the three people killed in the Saturday shooting at a casino on the border of Montana and North Dakota.

Those killed in what authorities are calling a “double murder-suicide” include a Williston couple — a 56-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife.

Also killed was a 63-year-old man from Bainville, Montana.

In a statement released by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, investigators claim surveillance video from the Stateline Casino appears to show the Williston man shooting his wife and the Montana man before turning the gun on himself.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a statement that the people killed at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, Montana all knew each other, but the motive for the shootings is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 4

Related
KX News

Fargo police arrest man wanted for Tennessee murder

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo, North Dakota have arrested a man wanted for murder in Tennessee. Police officers with Fargo’s Metro Street Crimes Unit learned on Friday that the man was staying in the city. He had been issued a warrant for First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder in Tennessee. Police spokeswoman Jessica […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KX News

Commissioners asked to end deer bow hunting program in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Commissioners in North Dakota’s largest city are being asked to consider ending a wildlife management program that allows bow hunters to kill deer within city limits. Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibloski says a recent study shows that harvest rates are low, the plan is no longer effective and it has created […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Useful reminders to stay safe on slick roads

Every year, 24% of weather-related car crashes happen on snowy, slushy, or icy pavements according to the Federal Highway Administration. As North Dakota experiences its first winter weather event of the season, it’s important to know how to safely get to and from your destinations. One Minot resident says he feels comfortable driving on snowy […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Ward County Sheriff’s Department looking for runaway girl

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a runaway girl. Glenna Lee Rue was last seen at a facility in northwest Minot, ND on November 8th, 2021. Rue voluntarily walked out of the facility and left with a Native American male wearing a face covering and a baseball cap. The male was reported […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Local
Montana Sports
Williston, ND
Sports
City
Williston, ND
State
Montana State
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Bainville, MT
KX News

Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, criticism

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Day three and the shooters were waiting under the cover of pine trees for the rain to let up. Thirty minutes later, a single branch snapped, revealing a small herd of bison in the distance. Before a young cow was identified as the target, the massive animals disappeared into a thicket […]
ANIMALS
KX News

Dakota Territory Sheriffs’ Conference takes place in Bismarck

As the world continues to evolve, so too does policework. To address the changes, the Dakota Territory Sheriffs’ Conference held its annual training convention, aimed at fine-tuning their skill-sets. Sessions at the convention included officer wellness, border patrol for some of the state’s northern counties, and de-escalation tactics. Speakers were brought in from around the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot smoky skies attributed to last night’s hay bale fire

The Minot Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that the smoke in the air around the community of Minot is due to the hay bale fire that occurred last night southeast of Minot. The post also stated that there is no timeline on when the smoke will last. The Fire Department requested those with […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Missing Minot woman found deceased, investigation continues

UPDATE: The Ward County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday morning that Mandy Fulsebakke was deceased when she was found by Deputies. Out of consideration for Fulsebakke’s family, the Ward County Sheriff’s Department decided to not include that specific information on the status of Fulsebakke in the initial media release on November 5th until relatives could be […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#The Stateline Casino
KX News

North Dakota ranks as one of the nation’s most charitable states

With all the negative news out there, how about something positive as we go into the holiday season? According to a new data survey, it turns out North Dakotans are among the most charitable and giving people in the nation. As a whole, the state ranks fifth among the other states. Personal financial website WalletHub […]
ADVOCACY
KX News

KX News

958
Followers
684
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy