Lebron James, Florida A&M uniforms revealed

By Symone Stanley
 6 days ago

LeBron James and Nike announced a six-year deal with Florida A&M athletics in March . The partnership agreed to feature the LeBron James signature logo on all of the Rattler’s athletic and marching band apparel. FAMU becomes the first collegiate team to rock the NBA star’s branding.

YA LOOK GOOD, YA PLAY GOOD

FAMU showed off the new uniforms on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Those pictured were not only sporting the jersey sets with the logo, but also LeBron James signature shoes.

“FAMU is an elite institution with a rich tradition of firsts and our student-athletes deserve an experience that is second-to-none,” FAMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said in March.

“My executive team and I are focused on setting a new standard. Our top priority is to align with the best quality and most innovative products, brands, and resources. This partnership allowed us to reimagine and challenge the norms of our industry.”

James reacted on social media to the reveal of the uniforms.

