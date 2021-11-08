CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger to host virtual, in-store hiring event for veterans, families

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FN24_0cqOML6e00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – To honor veterans and active military and their families, Kroger is hosting a virtual and in-store hiring event for veterans, active military and their family members.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 — one day before Veterans Day — between 2 and 5 p.m. for full and part-time positions across the company including all-purpose clerks, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy and more.

Veterans: Your Shoney’s free breakfast awaits on Veterans Day

Kroger values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting our military community. We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

Lori Raya, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President

Kroger says they offer resources, benefits and training to help associates thrive which includes:

  • Full-time and part-time positions available across all areas of the business including retail, manufacturing and distribution.
  • Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle including comprehensive compensation packages that features competitive wages, healthcare and retirement.
  • Endless opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning.
  • Save hundreds of dollars each year with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel and more.

Veterans, active military and their family members interested in joining the Kroger team may apply by clicking here .

WFXR

