CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Why flying dehydrates your skin—and how to prevent it

By Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAalu_0cqOLnf500
Why flying dehydrates your skin--and how to prevent it Reviewed.com

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Picture this: Your bags are packed, you shuffled through security and clicked in your seatbelt on the airplane that’ll carry you to your vacation. Now there’s nothing left to do but relax and maybe get some shut-eye. But to avoid waking up with parched skin, you may want to put some extra precautions in place prior to your snooze. To understand how and why flying affects your skin, we spoke with Dr. Suzanne Friedler , board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC in New York.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Does air travel really dry out the skin?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqZqw_0cqOLnf500
Credit: Getty Images / SonerCdem The low humidity in airplanes can dehydrate your skin. Reviewed.com

If you’ve flown in an airplane for more than an hour or two, you probably guessed the answer correctly: Yes. “Traveling is rough on skin for a number of reasons,” Friedler says. First, the humidity of an aircraft’s cabin dips below 20% while the typical humidity in a home is more than 30%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). “When the skin is exposed to low ambient humidity, it becomes dehydrated, leading to [a] dry, dull, tight feeling and even itchy skin,” Friedler explains.

Second, “the high altitudes while flying amplify the amount of UV that can enter the cabin through the windows,” Friedler says. “UVB is filtered by the window glass but UVA has high penetration through glass and that is why many older pilots show severe photo aging on their faces.” UVB refers to shorter ultraviolet wavelengths that are associated with sun burns, while UVA refers to longer wavelengths that cause skin aging .

What can you bring to prevent your skin from drying out on a flight?

Luckily, there are several items you can take to prevent your skin from drying out and to protect it from harmful UV rays.

1. A water bottle for in-flight sipping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIa1b_0cqOLnf500
Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Keep the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle on hand to stay hydrated. Reviewed.com

To make sure you have plenty of water in-flight, carry a reusable water bottle with you—just make sure it’s empty prior to going through security to avoid getting your bottle confiscated. Once at your gate, fill it for your flight so you never run out of water. After testing water bottles , we at Reviewed recommend the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle because it keeps water cold for up to 24 hours, it has a wide mouth for adding ice cubes and it contains a filter that keeps water clean and the bottle odor-free.

Get the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon starting at $16.15

2. A rich cream for hydrating your skin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aa1Or_0cqOLnf500
Credit: Cerave Add a tube of the Cerave Moisturizing Cream to your bag. Reviewed.com

To keep your skin well-moisturized, Friedler recommends the Cerave Moisturizing Cream, as it contains ceramides , or lipids that make up the outermost layer of the skin to protect it from moisture loss. It also contains hyaluronic acid , an ingredient that helps the skin retain hydration.

While the full-size comes in a tub, you can snag this cream in a travel-size tube that's TSA-compliant.

Get the Cerave Moisturizing Cream in travel size from Amazon for $5.27

3. A sheet mask for an extra boost of moisture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoFrW_0cqOLnf500
Credit: Neutrogena Snag a pack of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Face Masks to keep your skin hydrated. Reviewed.com

In addition to carrying a moisturizer with you onto the flight, consider packing a sheet mask . “A hydrating mask such as Neutrogena Hydro Boost can do wonders after or even during a flight to restore moisture,” Friedler says. The mask consists of a face-shaped, gel-like cloth that’s soaked in a gentle, hydrating serum that includes hyaluronic acid.

Once you get to your destination, place the sheet on your face, allow your skin to absorb the serum, massage excess liquid into your face and toss the cloth. Snag a 12-pack to use for future travels or at-home spa nights.

Get the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Face Mask (12-pack) from Amazon for $30.60

4. A mineral sunscreen that blocks UVA and UVB rays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ICtO_0cqOLnf500
Credit: Supergoop Keep your skin protected in-flight with the Supergoop Mineral Sheer Screen with SPF 30. Reviewed.com

Prior to your flight, use a sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF to combat the effects of UVA and UVB rays. For one that contains reef-safe zinc oxide but won’t leave a white film on your skin, try Supergoop Mineral Sheer Screen with SPF 30. Apply a thick layer to the skin, allow it to absorb in and reapply every two hours.

Additionally, minimize sun exposure by keeping the shade down on the plane, recommends Friedler.

Get the Supergoop Mineral Sheer Screen SPF 30 from Sephora for $38

5. A balm to prevent chapped lips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6mWo_0cqOLnf500
Credit: First Aid Beauty Prevent chapped lips with the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy. Reviewed.com

Your lips may also feel the effects of the dry airplane air. This First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy contains colloidal oatmeal to soothe skin, shea butter to moisturize and protect the skin barrier and glycerin to hydrate. Apply a thick layer pre-flight and continue re-applying under your face mask as needed.

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy from Sephora for $12

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get shopping tips, deals, product reviews, gift guides and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Why flying dehydrates your skin—and how to prevent it

Comments / 0

Related
charlottemagazine.com

How to Get Your Skin Holiday Ready

‘Tis the season to sparkle and glow! Outshine the lights this holiday season: Now is the perfect time to treat your skin to some TLC (Treatment, Love, and Care). At The Skin Center by Charlotte Plastic Surgery, we offer a wide variety of non-surgical procedures that will have your skin healthy, radiant, and glowing. As a Charlotte magazine BOB Winner for “Best Plastic Surgery Practice” six years in a row, Charlotte Plastic Surgery is the place your friends rely on to achieve their cosmetic goals. If you are looking to get in shape and have the brightest skin, here are some great ways the team at The Skin Center by CPS recommend getting your skin ready for the holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kenosha News.com

Spa Day at Home: How to Choose the Best Face Mask for Your Skin

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. More than ever, home skincare routines are the best way to take advantage of...
SKIN CARE
thekatynews.com

How to Care for Your Skin When Recovering from an Illness

Whether you’ve been down with the flu for a week or have been battling a long, drawn-out illness, chances are that it’s not just your body that has been suffering – your illness has more than likely taken its toll on your skin too. If you’d like to banish that dull sallowness and revive your skin back to a healthy state, here’s what you’ll need to do:
SKIN CARE
The Daily News Online

Check Your Skin, Save Your Life

(Family Features) While it might not be the first thing on your to-do list, prioritizing regular skin checks could save your life. Though a trip to the gym wasn’t uncommon for John Ahern, the bruising he noticed after a particularly strenuous workout was unusual. Ahern’s board-certified dermatologist, Lindsay S. Ackerman, MD, FAAD, made a life-saving observation: the bruises indicated a severe blood issue. After testing, Ahern was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Dry Skin#Clean Skin#Hydrate#Skin Aging#Reviewed#Advanced Dermatology#Getty Images Sonercdem#Uvb
pittsburghparent.com

How to care for your baby’s delicate skin, hair and nails

Bringing home a new baby is a time of joy and excitement. However, caring for them can be overwhelming — even for experienced parents. Fortunately, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say five simple tips can help make caring for babies’ delicate skin, hair and nails easier and less intimidating.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Dihydroxyacetone for Skin: Benefits and How to Use

Listen, we love a good sun-kissed, J. Lo, just-back-from-a-cruise type glow just much as the next person—but we certainly don’t like the accompanying sun damage that achieving this glow entails. Enter the beauty of a good self-tanner. Whether it’s out of a bottle or an in-salon spray, you can pretty much be certain that the formula contains dihydroxyacetone. The name is certainly a mouthful, which is exactly why dihydroxyacetone most commonly goes by DHA.
SKIN CARE
theface.com

How to hydrate dry skin in the winter

It’s now officially winter. Burr. Whatever healthy habits we might have picked up last summer will be tested during the upcoming drinks-every-night festive season. If your skin is feeling flakier, redder and drier than usual, you’re not alone. The sudden drop in outdoor temperature coupled with blasts of central heating means that our skin is up against a lot. It’s likely whatever skincare routine was working for you in the warmer months will need to be tweaked.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

How Menopause Changes Your Skin as You Age, According to Dermatologists

Not enough of us talk about how menopause is like a second puberty but in reverse. We talk about dealing with hot flashes, yes — about never having to purchase tampons again. However, we generally don’t hear about a whole host of bodily changes that may seem mysterious and alarming. Particularly: skin changes.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
conwaydailysun.com

How vitamin C can help boost your skin's health and appearance

(BPT) - Are you always on the lookout for better, more effective — and affordable — ways to help boost your skin's health and appearance? If so, you've probably noticed that vitamin C has become a staple when it comes to ingredients in the best skincare products. You’ve also probably heard dermatologists recommending the topical application of vitamin C as a crucial part of their patients' everyday skincare routines. But why? And when should you use it?
SKIN CARE
theeverygirl.com

How To Make Your Skin Look Better Overnight (Yes, Really)

As much as I love the Law of Attraction, my crystals, and positive thinking, I haven’t quite willed clear skin into existence yet. I’ll stand in the mirror telling my skin it’s beautiful and clear and strong all night, and I’ll still wake up with those same zits on my face. While there are tons of products on the market that promise rejuvenated skin—we’re looking at you, retinol—those results can take weeks to months to even notice, so what are you to do if you want better skin, like, tomorrow? When I’ve got a date, a special occasion, or an important meeting and want to look my best, there are a few secrets I’ve followed to get my skin in tip-top shape (er, the best shape it could be) in just eight short hours. Follow these skincare tips to get better skin overnight:
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
LIFESTYLE
southernillinoisnow.com

How climate change can harm your skin

(NEW YORK) — Experts agree climate change is exacting a hefty toll on human health — from increasing rates of asthma and heat stroke to depression and anxiety. But now, dermatologists are chiming in, too, saying climate change could also impact your skin. “There are a lot of ways that...
SKIN CARE
SPY

How to Clean Your Microwave (And Prevent it From Getting Dirty Again)

Stubborn dirt and grime inside a microwave can be both tough and awkward to clean. Whether it’s a miscalculation of power or time, you’ve likely suffered an in-microwave explosion or a mishap when moving food in and out. Thus, microwave stains and residue are a problem that almost every homeowner has overcome. How to Clean a Microwave Naturally While store-bought gadgets and gizmos certainly get the job done, there are plenty of all-natural solutions that not only clean and sanitize your microwave, but also leave it smelling fresh for days. One of the most effective methods is to take a bowl (microwave-safe, of...
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

How Ayurvedic beauty products can improve your skin and hair

As someone who is of Indian heritage, beauty products that harness traditional Ayurvedic ingredients have always intrigued me. Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old philosophy of balancing the body, typically using oils, herbs and spices found in India. While I have long had some favourites, in the past year I’ve seen a flurry of brilliant new products coming to the market, mainly developed by South Asian founders.
HAIR CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

299K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy