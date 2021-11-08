CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Black Friday All-Clad deals: All-Clad cookware is up to 78% off for 24 hours only

By Kate Tully Ellsworth and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Stock up on All-Clad pans during their warehouse sale. All-Clad

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Before you start planning your Thanksgiving and holiday menus, you might want to think about upgrading your pots, pans and kitchen tools. Right now, you can score big savings on some of our favorite cooking essentials at All-Clad's factory sale .

From now through tomorrow , November 9 , home chefs can save as much as 78% on copper core cookware , D3 stainless cookware and grill must-haves during the warehouse savings event. If you purchase the Lagostina stainless steel roaster ($39.95) during the promotion, you unlock an additional 10% savings across the site, as well as free shipping.

Everything included in the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is a genuine All-Clad product. These pots and pans work just as well as the pricier ones you can buy off the shelf—they just come with damaged packaging or with some minor cosmetic flaws, like dents and scratches. Some may also come without the typical All-Clad engravings. Items included in the event are final sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnoMx_0cqOLmmM00
Get ready for holiday cooking with epics savings on All-Clad kitchen products. All-Clad

If you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans before Thanksgiving, you can't go wrong with this stainless five -piece cookware set , which is on sale for $299.95, nearly $350 off its retail price of $635. It comes with a 10-inch fry pan, a 3-quart covered sauce pan and a 3-quart covered sauté pan. Just remember to pick up wooden utensils—you don't want to use metal accessories on stainless steel or you'll risk scratching the surfaces.

Need a good gift for the baker in your life? Opt for this five-piece bakeware set , which features a half sheet pan, a wire rack, two cake pans and a loaf pan. The set is on sale for just $69.95, 60% off its retail price of $173.

You can snag a number of incredible pots, pans and kitchen essentials at the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale—but act fast: This sale ends soon.

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Early Black Friday All-Clad deals: All-Clad cookware is up to 78% off for 24 hours only

