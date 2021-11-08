CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the lakeshore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Developing large waves of 10 to 14 feet. Waves of this magnitude may produce minor shoreline erosion and lakeshore flooding, and will result in dangerous conditions near the lakefront. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...Through 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Whatcom .River rises are occuring on the Nooksack River this afternoon due to excess runoff and snowmelt upstream. The Nooksack River is expected to overflow at Everson as a result. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is, or is expected to, overflow its banks near Everson. The overflow of flood waters will result in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 15:51:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 930 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. .The Nooksack River at Ferndale will continue to rise and reach flood stage this evening. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, the Nooksack River will overflow levees and banks along the east bank of the river from Hovander Park downstream to Marietta, causing widespread flooding from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth...with swift waters in residential areas and over farm lands and roads. Erosion may damage some river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 21.2 feet late Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 01/05/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
County
Palm Beach County, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 09:43:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1030 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. .Sharp rises on the Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge will continue tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, the Nooksack River floodwaters will be deep and swift...inundating farms, roads and residential areas including the town of Acme. Many roads will be impassable and severe erosion may affect river banks. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the South Fork Nooksack River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 12/12/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 02:53:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1115 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .The Skagit River will continue to rise sharply tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause major flooding from Rockport downstream through Sedro Woolley. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate many roads...farms...and some business and residential areas especially Cape Horn...Hamilton...and Thunderbird. Cockreham Island...the Nookachamps area and the Sterling area will be inundated. Levees east of Sedro Woolley may be damaged. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 29.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM PST Sunday was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.9 feet on 12/04/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1045 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will remain above flood stage through Tuesday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM PST Sunday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/20/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 16:57:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clallam .Persistent moderate rainfall will lead to flooding of area roadways and small streams in the area. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Clallam. * WHEN...Until 215 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River and stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 622 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Forks, Beaver, Sekiu, Joyce, Neah Bay, Clallam Bay, La Push, Sappho, Quillayute and Ozette. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: King The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls affecting King County. .The Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls will crest tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20000.0 cfs, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City. Roads that may become flooded include Fall City-Carnation...Tolt Hill and Novelty Flats Roads. This river level on the Snoqualmie corresponds roughly to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Sunday the flow was 24600.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Sunday was 24600.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27752.4 cfs late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 13932.7 cfs and begin rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise to 17488.2 cfs late tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood flow is 20000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27200.0 cfs on 01/19/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Lake County, including Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, Highway 395 north of Valley Falls, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim, Abert Rim, and the Hart and Warner Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, eastern St. Croix, and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Petroleum, Garfield and McCone Counties. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MST Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult due to crosswinds on roads that run north to south, such as Highway 24 and Highway 191.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:20:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 around Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur through tonight, and again from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Still expect gusts to 50 mph Monday morning.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming SLUSHY ROADS AND SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS EVENING Rain and snow has changed to snow over much of western New York. Snow will quickly accumulate on any grassy and elevated surfaces, but as temperatures cool, a thin coating of slush may form on untreated and less traveled roads as well as bridges and overpasses. Use caution if travelling this evening. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 22:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 20:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1200 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon will continue to see sharp rises with major flooding expected by Monday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause severe near record flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate and possibly damage many roads...farmlands and residential areas. Levees may be damaged. Flood areas will also include headwaters tributaries...and other streams in the Skagit basin. This level for this location corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 37.1 feet Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.0 feet on 11/11/1906. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 01:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: King The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County. .The Snoqualmie River near Carnation will continue to rise tonight and crest Monday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Carnation. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding from Fall City downstream through Carnation and Duvall inundating much of the farm land and numerous roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 54.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PST Sunday was 54.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 56.6 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 53.8 feet and begin rising again late tomorrow evening. It will rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue to rise to 54.6 feet late Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage again early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 54.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 56.6 feet on 12/11/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KING COUNTY, WA

