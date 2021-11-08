Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: King The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls affecting King County. .The Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls will crest tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20000.0 cfs, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City. Roads that may become flooded include Fall City-Carnation...Tolt Hill and Novelty Flats Roads. This river level on the Snoqualmie corresponds roughly to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Sunday the flow was 24600.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Sunday was 24600.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27752.4 cfs late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 13932.7 cfs and begin rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise to 17488.2 cfs late tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood flow is 20000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27200.0 cfs on 01/19/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO