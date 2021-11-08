Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 16:57:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clallam .Persistent moderate rainfall will lead to flooding of area roadways and small streams in the area. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Clallam. * WHEN...Until 215 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River and stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 622 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Forks, Beaver, Sekiu, Joyce, Neah Bay, Clallam Bay, La Push, Sappho, Quillayute and Ozette. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
