Broward County, FL

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Whatcom .River rises are occuring on the Nooksack River this afternoon due to excess runoff and snowmelt upstream. The Nooksack River is expected to overflow at Everson as a result. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flood water in the Nooksack River is, or is expected to, overflow its banks near Everson. The overflow of flood waters will result in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming SLUSHY ROADS AND SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS EVENING Rain and snow has changed to snow over much of western New York. Snow will quickly accumulate on any grassy and elevated surfaces, but as temperatures cool, a thin coating of slush may form on untreated and less traveled roads as well as bridges and overpasses. Use caution if travelling this evening. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, eastern St. Croix, and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 08:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1030 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .The Cowlitz River will remain above flood stage through this evening then rise again on Monday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 19 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening to 14.7 feet and begin rising again late tomorrow evening. It will rise to 18 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 01/01/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, eastern St. Croix, and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
#Coastal Flooding#Deeper Water#Rip Currents#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Statement#Coastal Broward County#Coastal Miami Dade County
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Washoe County Gusty Winds for Northeast CA and Northwestern NV A weak disturbance will move into British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest on Monday. This system will bring increasing wind and rain potential to Lassen, Eastern Modoc, and northern Washoe counties, particularly to areas north of a Susanville-Gerlach line. West to southwest winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (occasional isolated gusts up to 50 possible) may create hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles through the late evening hours. Areas of blowing dust may also restrict visibility at times until precipitation helps to reduce the dust threat. While most of the precipitation will fall as rain, some isolated snow showers will remain possible above 7,500 feet.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 13:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California Gusty Winds for Northeast CA and Northwestern NV A weak disturbance will move into British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest on Monday. This system will bring increasing wind and rain potential to Lassen, Eastern Modoc, and northern Washoe counties, particularly to areas north of a Susanville-Gerlach line. West to southwest winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (occasional isolated gusts up to 50 possible) may create hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles through the late evening hours. Areas of blowing dust may also restrict visibility at times until precipitation helps to reduce the dust threat. While most of the precipitation will fall as rain, some isolated snow showers will remain possible above 7,500 feet.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Powell; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wolfe GUSTY WEST AND NORTHWEST WINDS THIS EVENING A strong cold front will cross the area this evening. Gusty west to northwest winds are expected. Most locations will see wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts around 40 mph possible. These wind gusts should diminish late this evening. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle. In addition, make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured.
BATH COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 02:53:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1115 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .The Skagit River will continue to rise sharply tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause major flooding from Rockport downstream through Sedro Woolley. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate many roads...farms...and some business and residential areas especially Cape Horn...Hamilton...and Thunderbird. Cockreham Island...the Nookachamps area and the Sterling area will be inundated. Levees east of Sedro Woolley may be damaged. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 29.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM PST Sunday was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.9 feet on 12/04/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1230 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County. .The Skykomish River near Gold Bar will crest near moderate flood stage this evening then recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skykomish River Near Gold Bar. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the Skykomish River will cause flooding from near Index downstream through Sultan to the Snoqualmie. Flood waters will cover numerous roads...including Ben Howard Rd Index-Galena Rd and Tualco Loop Rd. Flooding in the town of Sultan will begin. A stage of 17 feet on the Skykomish River corresponds to a Phase 3 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM PST Sunday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM PST Sunday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight to 13.8 feet and then begin rising late tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 15.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will fall below flood stage again late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 10/30/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: King The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls affecting King County. .The Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls will crest tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20000.0 cfs, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City. Roads that may become flooded include Fall City-Carnation...Tolt Hill and Novelty Flats Roads. This river level on the Snoqualmie corresponds roughly to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Sunday the flow was 24600.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Sunday was 24600.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27752.4 cfs late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 13932.7 cfs and begin rising again late tomorrow morning. It will rise to 17488.2 cfs late tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood flow is 20000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27200.0 cfs on 01/19/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:09:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1215 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. .The Snohomish River at Snohomish will continue to rise sharply tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads...including the Snohomish-Monroe highway...and low areas of the lower Snohomish valley that are not protected by levees. A stage of 27 feet on the Snohomish River corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM PST Sunday was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 27.9 feet late tonight. It will then fall to 26.4 feet and begin rising again late tomorrow evening. It will rise to 27.1 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.9 feet on 02/01/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 14:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:42:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1045 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will remain above flood stage through Tuesday evening. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM PST Sunday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/20/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the lakeshore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Developing large waves of 10 to 14 feet. Waves of this magnitude may produce minor shoreline erosion and lakeshore flooding, and will result in dangerous conditions near the lakefront. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...Through 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:07:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Big Island Summit; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Haleakala Summit; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala .Unsettled weather to continue through early Monday morning. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large pool of clouds and showers, covering the entire island chain, will be interacting with an eastward moving upper level disturbance.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wahkiakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM PST. Target Area: Wahkiakum The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. For the Nw Oregon / Sw Washington Coast...including Rosburg...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg. * WHEN...From Monday morning to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Above 14.0 feet, expect widespread lowland flooding and numerous flooded roads near Rosburg and Hwy 4. This includes the roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 13.2 feet Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA

Community Policy