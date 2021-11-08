Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0