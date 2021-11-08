CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 20:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 02:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West Facing Gulf Beaches and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, eastern St. Croix, and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 20:24:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, eastern St. Croix, and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Powell; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wolfe GUSTY WEST AND NORTHWEST WINDS THIS EVENING A strong cold front will cross the area this evening. Gusty west to northwest winds are expected. Most locations will see wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts around 40 mph possible. These wind gusts should diminish late this evening. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle. In addition, make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 13:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California Gusty Winds for Northeast CA and Northwestern NV A weak disturbance will move into British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest on Monday. This system will bring increasing wind and rain potential to Lassen, Eastern Modoc, and northern Washoe counties, particularly to areas north of a Susanville-Gerlach line. West to southwest winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (occasional isolated gusts up to 50 possible) may create hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles through the late evening hours. Areas of blowing dust may also restrict visibility at times until precipitation helps to reduce the dust threat. While most of the precipitation will fall as rain, some isolated snow showers will remain possible above 7,500 feet.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Washoe County Gusty Winds for Northeast CA and Northwestern NV A weak disturbance will move into British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest on Monday. This system will bring increasing wind and rain potential to Lassen, Eastern Modoc, and northern Washoe counties, particularly to areas north of a Susanville-Gerlach line. West to southwest winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph (occasional isolated gusts up to 50 possible) may create hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles through the late evening hours. Areas of blowing dust may also restrict visibility at times until precipitation helps to reduce the dust threat. While most of the precipitation will fall as rain, some isolated snow showers will remain possible above 7,500 feet.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Coastal Broward County#Coastal Miami Dade County
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson A strong cold front crossing the area this evening was associated with gusty showers. West to northwest winds are expected to gust to 25 to 35 mph in many locations, with isolated gusts around 40 mph possible with these showers. These strong wind gusts should diminish a bit late this evening after the cold front has gone by, but will remain blustery through the overnight. Gusty winds will be capable of blowing about unsecured outdoor objects and down some tree limbs. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle, especially on north to south roadways. Make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured, and use caution while driving a high profile vehicle in a strong cross wind.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Lake County, including Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, Highway 395 north of Valley Falls, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim, Abert Rim, and the Hart and Warner Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-17 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Yakutat Area. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates look to be Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. A changeover to a wintry mix or rain is anticipated by Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 19:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence A strong cold front crossing the area this evening was associated with gusty showers. West to northwest winds are expected to gust to 25 to 35 mph in many locations, with isolated gusts around 40 mph possible with these showers. These strong wind gusts should diminish a bit late this evening after the cold front has gone by, but will remain blustery through the overnight. Gusty winds will be capable of blowing about unsecured outdoor objects and down some tree limbs. Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle, especially on north to south roadways. Make sure all loose outdoor materials are secured, and use caution while driving a high profile vehicle in a strong cross wind.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 13:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1145 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .The Snohomish River near Monroe will continue to rise tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads and much of the low pasture land in the river valley. A stage of 16 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM PST Sunday was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will then rise to 16.2 feet late this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning to 14.2 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to 15.4 feet late tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage again early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 01/05/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 10 PM PST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to be late tonight into early Monday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 16:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the lakeshore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Porter LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Developing large waves of 10 to 14 feet. Waves of this magnitude may produce minor shoreline erosion and lakeshore flooding, and will result in dangerous conditions near the lakefront. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...Through 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying roads and property along the lakeshore.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

