Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 15:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 13:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1145 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .The Snohomish River near Monroe will continue to rise tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads and much of the low pasture land in the river valley. A stage of 16 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM PST Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM PST Sunday was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will then rise to 16.2 feet late this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning to 14.2 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to 15.4 feet late tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage again early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 01/05/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO