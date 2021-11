Nextdoor Inc. moved onto Wall Street Monday, making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with a blank check company sponsored by Khosla Ventures. The San Francisco neighborhood-focused social networking company's shares jumped by more than 50% in the first hour of trading after its leaders rang the opening bell at the NYSE. But by the closing bell it gave up much of that gain to end the day with about a 17% increase.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO