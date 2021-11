BBVA and the Sella group have entered a strategic partnership for Open Finance, designed on Fabrick's platform. The above will allow BBVA to offer its foreign customers willing to operate in Italy and those of the newly launched digital bank a series of local payment services such as F24, postal bills, CBILL, and pagoPA. The agreement provides that Banca Sella makes available to the Spain-based financial group its products through the APIs managed through the platform of Fabrick, a company operating internationally to foster Open Finance.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO