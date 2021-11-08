Conemaugh Health System to hold career fair in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System will host a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., interviews will be available on-site and qualified applicants may receive job offers, pending clearances and screenings. Applicants who interview for a position and are qualified will receive a $25 gift card on-site, while supplies last.

Free parking will be available on-site for the career fair. Masks will be required for entry to the job fair and social distancing will be practiced.

The Conemaugh Health System will offer enhanced sign-on bonuses up to $30,000 for select positions with a three-year commitment of service. The enhanced sign-on bonus offer will be available to new recruits until Dec. 31.

The select positions are as follows:

New RN Recruits $30,000 bonus for full-time $15,000 bonus for part-time

New LPN Recruits $15,000 bonus for full-time $7,500 bonus for part-time

New Nurse Aide Recruits $10,000 bonus for full-time $5,000 bonus part-time

New MLT/MLS Recruits $15,000 bonus for full-time $7,500 bonus for part-time

New Echo Tech Recruits $7,000 bonus for full-time $3,500 bonus for part-time

New CST Recruits $10,000 bonus for full-time $5,000 bonus for part-time



Qualified applicants are also invited to visit during ‘Walk-In Wednesdays” between Nov. 10 and Dec. 29 in the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health building on Franklin Street at Conemaugh Medical Center. Applicants may stop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to apply and interview for open clinical and nonclinical positions across the health system.

