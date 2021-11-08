CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro: Red Line Service Has Improved

By Source of the Spring Staff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metro today announced that Metrorail service has improved on the Red Line with trains arriving every 12 minutes, down from 15 minutes, according to a press release. Metro said last month that reduced service would continue through at least November 15, as WMATA works to bring its 7000-series fleet back into...

Silver Spring, MD
