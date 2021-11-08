Metro: Red Line Service Has Improved

“Sonder” is a made-up word from John Koenig’s “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows.” It puts a word to the feeling where you realize everyone around you has incredibly complex lives, feelings and stories. I feel sonder most strongly on the metro — everyone going to the same places at the same times, but for vastly different reasons, all thinking vastly different things. The best way to uncover these reasons and thoughts is to talk to people, which, while maybe a little socially awkward, reveals what we already know but often forget — that the feeling of sonder is, in fact, a tangible reality. Here are a few snippets of stories from people who were riding the MetroLink Blue Line on Saturday afternoon. Photos are by Student Life photographer Morad Suliman.

