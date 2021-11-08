CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Duchess Kate Behaved ‘Just Like Any Married Couple’ During Anniversary Photo Shoot

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Celebrating love. Prince William and Duchess Kate rang in their 10-year wedding anniversary with a one of a kind photo shoot — and photographer Chris Floyd recalled exclusively to Us Weekly how in sync the couple was that day.

“I would say that they were just like any married couples,” Floyd told Us. “They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other’s company. It was that straightforward.”

William, 39, and Kate, also 39, who tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating, effortlessly led the photo session as they reflected on their years of marriage.

“I just said, ‘Look, this is your 10th anniversary, just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I’m here. ‘And just forget about me,” Floyd detailed of the April shoot that honored the duo’s relationship milestone. “They don’t need me to tell them how to be with each other.”

For the professional photographer, getting to capture the twosome in their home allowed for the final photos to be a representation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“It was their home and I was made to feel welcome in their home. … I have to say like by the time I left that day I felt like I’d known them for years. It was just a real whirlwind of a day,” he noted. “The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day. It was like going to anyone else’s … I mean it’s not like anyone else’s house, but it was the same as going to someone else’s house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses.”

The pair, who share Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, shared the highlights of that day with two portraits and a family video.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C,” their official Instagram read in April, alongside a video which followed the parents with their little ones as they roasted s’mores.

One month later, William and Kate returned to the place where they originally met during their royal tour of Scotland.

“It was here in Scotland — 20 years ago this year — that I first met Catherine,” William gushed during an appearance at The Church of Scotland in May. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

While reflecting on the very memorable job with the royals, Floyd is also looking forward to photographing people arriving in the U.K. for the first time since the travel ban for British Airways.

“If I’m not crying by lunchtime, it will be a really disappointing day. That’s what I’ll say. It’s supposed to be emotional. I want it to be emotional,” he told Us, referencing the career opportunity. “It’s been a perfect career for someone who kind of likes to know a little bit about a lot of things.”

British Airways BA001 flight arrives in New York as loved ones reunite for the first-time in 604 days – marking the US entry restrictions being lifted for the UK. Chris Floyd / British Airways

Floyd detailed his interest in getting to see people reuniting in real life.

“We’ve got lots of people on that flight who has some kind of connection with someone in New York. Well, the states generally. But I think probably New York specifically,” he shared. “It’s definitely people just wanting to see people that they missed and I think that’s the exciting thing.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Comments / 10

Debora Clark
4d ago

Love them. They are a beautiful couple and they have that twinkle in their eyes. Happy Anniversary may you share many many more

Reply
2
June Leen
6d ago

Happy Anniversary to a very sweet couple.💕

Reply
19
