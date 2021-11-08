CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

60s today — flurries by the weekend? Skilling tracking plunge in temps

WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CsKK_0cqOIlia00

Interesting weather week is ahead across Chicago and the Midwest.

It’s a week which is to start off with highs in the 60s but will feel 40-deg colder by Saturday morning when winds and low 30-deg temps are factored in.

And, perhaps most interestingly, there continue to be model indications the season’s first flurries could put in an appearance in Chicago or areas close by at some point over the coming weekend.

Interactive Radar: Track showers and storms here

Specifics on the weather highlights we’re predicting

This week will start off with a high around 67 degrees Monday, the warmest Chicago temp in nearly three weeks (since 72 on Oct 20) and the warmest reading to date in the month of November.

A windy mid and lake-week autumn storm system which is to track northeastward through the western and Upper Midwest will bring rains to the Chicago area Wednesday night but more likely Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CWLF_0cqOIlia00
It hasn’t rained in Chicago for 10 days. That changes with rains due to sweep into Wed night and Thursday–and chilly instability showers of rain possibly mixed with some wet snowflakes–the first of the season–this weekend. The European Centre’s forecast model even hints at some possibly measurable snow later in the weekend but that’s a way off and the confidence in that forecast isn’t especially high

This storm will bring much cooler air into the area starting late Thursday and Thursday night

The windy chill which settles in late week and for the coming weekend is to feature the chilliest daytime temps of the season here in Chicago. In fact, the coldest highs (around 40-deg Sat, Sun and Mon) since the 40-degree high seven months ago on April 1.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

When wind chills are factored in, Chicago weather by Saturday morning when thermometer readings are to have pulled back to the low 30s are likely to feel more than 40-degree colder than this Monday afternoon’s 67-deg predicted high

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBfNi_0cqOIlia00
A deep upper trough, slowed by a predicted blocking pattern (a “Rex” block) in pace by Friday indicates once in place, the chilly air will linger for a time

The season’s first snowflakes appear a possibility this weekend which would be the first snow since a trace of snow fell April 20. The European Centre’s model even hints as possible modest accumulations toward Sunday. Chicago’s last measurable snow occurred even further back—1.8″ on March 15th of last meteorological/climatological spring

Snow this weekend would be two weeks later than the most recent 10-year average first date of snow occurrence which has been October 26th

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow Saturday night into Sunday, here's what to expect

MILWAUKEE - The first snow of the season is moving into the area Saturday night, and is expected to last into early Sunday, Nov. 14. Initially, snow will struggle to accumulate because of the warmer ground temperatures, but there will be some accumulation for most of the area with most falling Sunday morning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC4 Columbus

More showers and chilly temps to wrap up the weekend

Today: AM flurries, pm showers, night light mix, high 40. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer, showers late, high 63. More clouds, showers and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for the end of the weekend. Just like yesterday, we’ll see a few flurries to start the morning, but are not...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Happening This Week: Denver Will Climb Into The Top 5 List Of Latest First Snowfalls

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been five years since Denver had to wait this long for the first snowfall of the season. In the year 2016 the city recorded 1.7 inches of snow on November 17. Right now we have a slight chance for a rain-snow mix in the forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. If a tenth of an inch of snow can accumulate at Denver International Airport during this storm, the city will officially have the first snowfall of the season and we’ll be tied at either 3rd or 4th place. If the airport does not pick up any measurable snow from the approaching storm then we’ll have a very high chance of establishing a new first place on the list of all-time latest first snowfalls. The current record holder is Nov. 21 during the Dust Bowl year of 1934. Computer forecast models show the potential for a few fast-moving disturbances over the upcoming weekend but nothing significant in terms of a large and organized storm system. It has been over 200 days since Denver last recorded snow. Ironically, Denver’s first snow of the season last year fell on Sept. 8, which tied for the second earliest on record.
DENVER, CO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Mostly sunny Sunday with temps in the 60s this week

Showers have come to an end and moved south of the metro. Behind the rain are some decent northwest winds that will blow between 8-15 miles per hour with some gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour. Our afternoon high today should be near 50 under mostly sunny skies, but it will feel raw with the wind. The good news is the wind should die down after sunset, shift to the south and begin bringing in warmer air that will put us in the 60s to start the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Sacramento

Heavy Fog Expected Through Sunday Morning Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. Thick fog, with visibilities up to a quarter-mile or less in various places, could impact travelers, the National Weather Service Sacramento said. Fog and low clouds were visible around Sacramento as early as Saturday evening. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution on the road. Some tips include driving at slower speeds, using low-beam lights and keeping more distance between other cars. By the time the fog clears, the region is expected to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. A foggy Sunday morning is forecast for the northern San Joaquin Valley and southern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures may reach a few degrees above normal once the sun breaks through. Make sure to drive with caution during foggy conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eml4gVHNom — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2021 Cloudier skies are expected across Northern California Sunday night and well into Monday with cooler temperatures expected over the next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Miami

Cooler Sunday But Even Cooler Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke up to cooler temperatures this Sunday morning. Lows were in the low to mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys were in the lower 70s Sunday morning so a little milder than the rest of the area but still feeling nice because the humidity has dropped. Sunday afternoon will be nice and dry with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Sunday is feeling nice and dry with lower humidity. (CBS4) Also, drier air has finally made its way back to South Florida after a humid start to the weekend. The humidity stays very low through early this week. High...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temp#Chicago Weather#Spring Snow#Upper Midwest#The European Centre#Wgn Weather Center
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
KDVR.com

Warm, breezy and dry with temps in the 60s on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm, breezy, and dry weather continues in Denver with highs in the 60s today. We have a great Sunday afternoon for the Broncos game. Monday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 70s, running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record high for Monday is 78 set in 1942.
DENVER, CO
abc17news.com

Tracking a chilly close to the weekend

TODAY: Light showers exiting early. Highs in the upper 40s with a wind chill in the low 40s. Wind gusts reach up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Sunshine returns for a big warmup. Highs rebound to the upper 50s. EXTENDED: The warmup reaches its peak on Tuesday as highs near 70...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly Sunday Across Philadelphia Region With Increasing Clouds, Chance For Spotty Showers Later This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start Sunday across the Philadelphia region and there is very little warming coming our way. If you are heading out, make sure to dress in layers because high temperatures will run below average in the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. The warm spot will be along the Jersey Shore with highs there in the low 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the Philadelphia region Sunday evening. Unlike the cold front which passed on Saturday, there will be less wind and only spotty showers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Flurries Taper Off; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sprinkle or flurry is possible Sunday afternoon, but precipitation should taper off in the evening, and warmer temperatures are ahead for the Chicago area. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 26 degrees. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Expects sprinkles or flurries and a high temperature of 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm by midweek with highs approaching 60 degrees. Showers will return Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy