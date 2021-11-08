60s today — flurries by the weekend? Skilling tracking plunge in temps

Interesting weather week is ahead across Chicago and the Midwest.

It’s a week which is to start off with highs in the 60s but will feel 40-deg colder by Saturday morning when winds and low 30-deg temps are factored in.

And, perhaps most interestingly, there continue to be model indications the season’s first flurries could put in an appearance in Chicago or areas close by at some point over the coming weekend.

Specifics on the weather highlights we’re predicting

This week will start off with a high around 67 degrees Monday, the warmest Chicago temp in nearly three weeks (since 72 on Oct 20) and the warmest reading to date in the month of November.

A windy mid and lake-week autumn storm system which is to track northeastward through the western and Upper Midwest will bring rains to the Chicago area Wednesday night but more likely Thursday

It hasn’t rained in Chicago for 10 days. That changes with rains due to sweep into Wed night and Thursday–and chilly instability showers of rain possibly mixed with some wet snowflakes–the first of the season–this weekend. The European Centre’s forecast model even hints at some possibly measurable snow later in the weekend but that’s a way off and the confidence in that forecast isn’t especially high

This storm will bring much cooler air into the area starting late Thursday and Thursday night

The windy chill which settles in late week and for the coming weekend is to feature the chilliest daytime temps of the season here in Chicago. In fact, the coldest highs (around 40-deg Sat, Sun and Mon) since the 40-degree high seven months ago on April 1.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

When wind chills are factored in, Chicago weather by Saturday morning when thermometer readings are to have pulled back to the low 30s are likely to feel more than 40-degree colder than this Monday afternoon’s 67-deg predicted high

A deep upper trough, slowed by a predicted blocking pattern (a “Rex” block) in pace by Friday indicates once in place, the chilly air will linger for a time

The season’s first snowflakes appear a possibility this weekend which would be the first snow since a trace of snow fell April 20. The European Centre’s model even hints as possible modest accumulations toward Sunday. Chicago’s last measurable snow occurred even further back—1.8″ on March 15th of last meteorological/climatological spring

Snow this weekend would be two weeks later than the most recent 10-year average first date of snow occurrence which has been October 26th

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.