DeWine signs fireworks bill, sets holidays they can be set off

By Daniel Griffin
WOWK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that now allows residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays. Amended Substitute House Bill 172 — referred to as the fireworks bill — replaces Senate Bill 113, which passed the General Assembly earlier this year only to be vetoed...

www.wowktv.com

WHIO Dayton

Governor signs new Ohio fireworks law allowing for legal launching on certain holidays

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed off on a modified fireworks law that will allow Ohioans to launch consumer-grade fireworks beginning this July. House Bill 172 would allow adults to use consumer grade fireworks on private property during New Year’s Eve and Day, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends and July 3, 4, 5 as well as the three-day weekends before and after July 4. Fireworks would also be permitted on private property for the Chinese New Year and Diwali.
OHIO STATE
FireEngineering.com

OH Residents Will Be Able to Legally Set Off Consumer Fireworks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans can finally set off consumer-grade fireworks legally in the state starting next Fourth of July weekend, under legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 172 will eliminate a long-standing and long-ignored law that let people buy most forms of common or “consumer”...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio Gov. signs bill to permit fireworks starting 4th of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed a bill into law that will allow people to set off consumer-grade fireworks on certain days of the year. Under the new law, starting July 1, 2022 people can set off fireworks on private property on the following holidays:. -...
OHIO STATE
Ohio State
