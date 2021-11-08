CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Woman recalls total 'terror' of Charlottesville car attack

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhlQZ_0cqOIXJI00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A woman who was pushed to safety as a car slammed into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has recounted a scene of “complete terror."

Marissa Blair testified Monday in the third week of a civil trial of a lawsuit that seeks to hold white nationalist organizers of the 2017 rally responsible for the violence.

Nine people who were physically injured or emotionally scarred are suing the rally organizers, alleging they conspired to commit violence.

The driver of the car is serving life in prison for murder and hate crimes.

One woman was killed and dozens were injured in the car attack.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Murder
WTVR CBS 6

2 kids dead, 2 men critically injured after shooting

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804- 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

Man dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy