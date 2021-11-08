Woman recalls total 'terror' of Charlottesville car attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A woman who was pushed to safety as a car slammed into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has recounted a scene of “complete terror."

Marissa Blair testified Monday in the third week of a civil trial of a lawsuit that seeks to hold white nationalist organizers of the 2017 rally responsible for the violence.

Nine people who were physically injured or emotionally scarred are suing the rally organizers, alleging they conspired to commit violence.

The driver of the car is serving life in prison for murder and hate crimes.

One woman was killed and dozens were injured in the car attack.