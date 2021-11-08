First $1M Lawsuit Filed In 'Horrible – Yet Preventable Tragedy' At Astroworld Festival

What is expected to be a flood of lawsuits over deaths and injuries associated with the Astroworld Festival has begun in earnest, with at least two actions filed in Houston, Texas courts over the weekend. News of the first filings came not long after the Houston Chronicle published an article in which prominent local attorneys predicted an influx of lawsuits asking for “hundreds and hundreds of millions” in damages from the eight deaths and hundreds of injuries reported from Friday’s concert at NRG Park. Houston resident Manuel Souza filed suit Saturday in the District Court of Houston against festival founder and headliner...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO