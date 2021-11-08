CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

First $1M Lawsuit Filed In 'Horrible – Yet Preventable Tragedy' At Astroworld Festival

By 2 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManuel Souza of Harris County has filed the...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

1st lawsuit filed after 8 people died at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we continue learning more about the victims injured and killed during the Astroworld Festival, the first lawsuit has been filed. The video above is from a previous story. The lawsuit was filed by Kherkher Garcia, LLP, who is representing Manuel Souza, a Harris County man...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

First Lawsuits Filed by Astroworld Festival Attendees Over Travis Scott Concert Disaster

What is expected to be a flood of lawsuits over deaths and injuries associated with the Astroworld Festival has begun in earnest, with at least two actions filed in Houston, Texas courts over the weekend. News of the first filings came not long after the Houston Chronicle published an article in which prominent local attorneys predicted an influx of lawsuits asking for “hundreds and hundreds of millions” in damages from the eight deaths and hundreds of injuries reported from Friday’s concert at NRG Park. Houston resident Manuel Souza filed suit Saturday in the District Court of Houston against festival founder and headliner...
HOUSTON, TX
abc17news.com

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Lawsuits filed in Astroworld Festival tragedy; U.S. reopens borders to international travel | Eyewitness News NOW

SAN ANTONIO — Lawsuits have already been filed against Astroworld organizers and rapper Travis Scott. The United States reopens its borders to international visitors as long as travelers are fully vaccinated. Also, a San Antonio police officer was arrested and accused of family violence. Listen to those stories and more...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Mass#First 1m Lawsuit Filed
Bakersfield Channel

More lawsuits to be filed Friday in Astroworld tragedy

More lawsuits will be filed Friday against the organizers and staffers of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, where nine people were killed and hundreds of people were injured. The deadly incident occurred last Friday when the crowd surged forward during rapper Travis Scott's set at the festival. CNN reports...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Business Insider

'Predictable and preventable': First lawsuit filed on behalf of Astroworld victim seeks damages from Travis Scott, Live Nation, and ScoreMore

Manuel Souza is seeking $1 million in damages after he was trampled at the Astroworld Festival. His lawyers cited several dangerous incidents that occurred at previous Travis Scott performances. A petition for a temporary restraining order was filed by Souza's lawyers to preserve evidence. An individual who was injured during...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy