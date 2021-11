When it comes to improving the affordability of the U.S. health care system, there may be more consensus among consumers than among Congress. More than half of respondents to a poll by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation want fundamental changes to the system. When asked to choose the three most effective ideas to reduce costs, the policies that received the most support were limits on charges for prescription drugs (44%), preventing drug companies from blocking cheaper drugs (41%) and Medicare for All (34%).

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO