The holiday season is upon us and bringing in the festivities already is Tiffany & Co. with the yearly holiday calendar! And this time, the marquee has decided to honor one of the most influential artists of the 20th century: Jean-Michel Basquiat, with a reproduced version of his painting applied across the edition. Presented in the form of an armoire-style, four-foot-tall white oak cabinet, the late New York artist’s 1982 work, Equals Pi features on the front and center of the calendar. Inspired by the true Basquiat style, the doors on the oak calendar also serve as a canvas for faithful reproduction of the painting.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO