CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SF Giants free agents: Contract predictions for Belt, Gausman, Bryant and more

By Kerry Crowley
Chico Enterprise-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of a 107-win season that culminated with a NLDS loss to the Dodgers, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi spoke about his desire to maintain roster continuity and keep several of the team’s free agents in San Francisco. Given the success the Giants had and...

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: It sure doesn’t sound like the Giants loved Kris Bryant

Remember a few months back when it seemed like a foregone conclusion Kris Bryant would eventually re-up with the San Francisco Giants? Yeah, not so much anymore. The longtime Chicago Cubs star finds himself very much in limbo right now after Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic made it pretty darned clear the Giants – and he – weren’t overly impressed by the former MVP this year.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Kris Bryant Rumors: Mets Expected to Discuss Free-Agent Star with Scott Boras

The New York Mets will reportedly discuss potentially signing free agent Kris Bryant with his agent, Scott Boras, during general manager meetings beginning Tuesday. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the news, noting the Mets asked the Chicago Cubs about the versatile Bryant in potential trade talks in 2021 before eventually acquiring his then-teammate Javier Baez.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Lukewarm Stove: Dreaming on Buxton, Predictions for Top Free Agents, Heyman Triples Down on Báez-Cubs, More

Although there is optimism that a new CBA could be minted not too long after the current deal expires on December 1st, there’s still a generous gap on “core economics” according to Evan Drellich at The Athletic — that would be the big ticket items like salary caps, taxes, penalties, floors, etc. That was always likely to be the hang-up, relative to the potentially less contentious items, such as the universal DH, roster sizes, and other things don’t smack the bottom line quite so directly.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Scott Boras
SFGate

San Francisco Giants reportedly 'underwhelmed' with free agent Kris Bryant's game

The San Francisco Giants are confronting an offseason full of enormous implications, including, reportedly, whether or not to re-sign Kris Bryant. The Giants got Bryant at the trade deadline this season from the Chicago Cubs in a big splash that signaled the team’s commitment to the excellent standard it had set for itself up to that point in the year. Of course, in getting Bryant, San Francisco also got his expiring contract that made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners 2021-22 Free Agent Target: 3B/OF Kris Bryant

Is a simple solution any less noble than a complex one?. The Seattle Mariners said goodbye to their long-time Hawt Corner stalwart this fall, marking the end of the Pax Seagera (not to be confused with the far shorter and more turbulent Pax Segura). The best free agent with significant experience at third base is Kris Bryant. Still two months shy of his 30th birthday, Bryant is deservedly to be considered a MLB veteran, but by free agent standards he’s pleasantly precocious. All Bryant will cost Seattle is money, and as a relative West Coast kid, the M’s may have a better shot with the University of San Diego product than several other top free agent targets. While Bryant has been one of the most recognizable stars in MLB for years, his path to free agency and potentially taking up the mantle of Kyle Seager is a fascinating one.
NFL
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Free Agents#Nlds#Dodgers#Mlb Trade Rumors#Espn#Fangraphs#Crowley
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy