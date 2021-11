TAMPA, Fla. - While some drivers would like to see every penny spent on new and bigger roads, Tampa’s mayor says we need to change our view of mass transit. "Mass transit in the south is more than two people in an SUV," said Mayor Jane Castor. "We have to get people used to riding the bus, to riding the streetcar and seeing that as a very reliable and safe mode of transportation."

