Top Dolla has taken to social media to comment about the now-deleted diss track he released about Jinder Mahal And Shanky. The track was a response to Mahal and Shanky appearing in a segment on Smackdown where they mocked Hit Row and put out some iffy verses of their own. Dolla posted the video over the weekend, which featured some references to the duo’s Indian heritage, and deleted it after he got some blowback for that. You can see the video as was reposted by a Twitter user below.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO