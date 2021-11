Former NAHL and Minot Minotauros defenseman Jon Lizotte made his NHL debut this past week as he played for the Minnesota Wild during their 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken back on October 28th. Lizotte played 14 minutes, 43 seconds in Minnesota's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. He saw 1:01 on the penalty kill. Lizotte was credited with three hits and a team-high four blocked shots. After graduating high school, he played two seasons with the Minot Minotauros, where he earned a scholarship offer from St. Cloud State. During the 2013-14 season he was named to the NAHL All-Rookie 2nd Team and during the 2014-15 season, he was named to the NAHL All-Central Division Team. In 116 career NAHL games, he recorded 59 points.

