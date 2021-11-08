Windham Wrap-up: Welcome to November Football

The first of four weekends of November college football is now complete, and what a way it was to start the month.

Unranked Purdue knocked off unbeaten No. 3 Michigan State, and unranked North Carolina upset No. 9 Wake Forest, taking out the second undefeated team of the weekend. Here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama struggled with a battered and unranked LSU team that had the chance to win the game on the final play of the game. Subscribe for full article