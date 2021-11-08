CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historical marker to honor iconic Summerville High School coach John McKissick

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A historical marker will be unveiled next weekend honoring iconic Summerville High School football coach John McKissick.

The Summerville Preservation Society and Dorchester District 2 will host a dedication ceremony Sunday afternoon.

District leaders said the marker will be placed on the grounds of the Dorchester District 2 administrative offices which are located adjacent to McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium.

The offices once served as the original Summerville High School which was built in 1924.

McKissick became the first football coach in history to win 600 career games and led Summerville High School to 10 state championships. He had 621 wins under his belt by the time he retired in 2015.

McKissick died at the age of 93 while surrounded by family on Thanksgiving in 2019.

Summerville Preservation Society President Heyward Hudson led an effort to receive approval for the historical marker from the state, which has taken about five years.

WCBD Count on 2

