State College, PA

No. 9 Michigan-No. 23 Penn State kickoff set for noon on abc27

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
 6 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 23 Penn State’s game against No. 9 Michigan has been set for a noon kickoff on abc27 on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Nittany Lions are 6-3 coming off a road win against Maryland, 31-14.

In its last game out, Penn State ran away from Maryland in the second half thanks to a record-setting performance by wide receiver Jahan Dotson. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Nittany Lions that dropped Penn State out of the Top 5 and into the bottom of the AP Top 25 poll.

Michigan suffered its first loss of the season in the last weekend of October to Michigan State. The Wolverines are coming off a 29-7 win over Indiana this past weekend.

Penn State’s six wins have been over Wisconsin 16-10, Ball State 44-13, Auburn 28-20, Villanova 38-17, Indiana 24-0, and Maryland 31-14. Its three losses were in a row to Iowa 23-20, Illinois 20-18, and Ohio State 33-24; the Maryland win broke the losing streak.

The noon game begins the Week 11 slate of college football games on abc. The network will also broadcast Purdue at No. 5 Ohio State at 3:30 p.m., and No. 10 Notre Dame at Virginia at 7:30 p.m.

Penn State hosts Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon. The game will be broadcast on abc27. After the game, abc27 News at 11 will have full highlights and reaction.

