Halloween Ends Will Be One Big Tribute To John Carpenter, Director Says

By Samantha Nelson
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween director David Gordon Green says the next film in his trilogy will be a love letter to franchise creator John Carpenter. Speaking on the Empire Spoiler Special Podcast and covered by Indiewire, director David Gordon Green promised that his Halloween trilogy will culminate with a tribute to the horror franchise's...

