It was all set up for the Vikings on Sunday night. They were at home against a 5-1 Cowboys team that was missing their star quarterback Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush got his first career start under center for Dallas and took advantage of the opportunity. Rush led Dallas on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to win the game. Minnesota’s offense, meanwhile, couldn’t find the end zone after the first drive of the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO