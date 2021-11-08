These perfumes will make you more creative... 

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. They are the ultimate mood-setters: lights down, bath filled, candles set aglow – the glorious scent of floral and woody notes filling the room, set to the mesmerising dance of flame. Scented candles are the ultimate home accessory: small, decorative and useful, they are the essential appendage to a curated vignette or shelfscape. The latest wellness trend is for “fragrance zoning” or “scent-scaping”, a response to the blurring of lines between home and work where one lights different scents at different moments of the day, within different rooms or for different activities, to maintain a balance between work and relaxation. “Fragrance has the innate ability to enhance our mood as it travels to the limbic system where feelings, emotions and memory are processed,” says Jo Kellett, essential oil expert at Tisserand Aromatherapy. “When used within your home, scent can help separate work from play, day from night and ultimately boost your overall wellbeing.” She suggests honing in on scents such as peppermint, lemon and cardamom in the morning; using a pick-me-up of rosemary, grapefruit and orange leaf during the mid-afternoon slump; and turning to lavender, jasmine and sandalwood to send you off to sleep at night.
Comments / 0